This man got a chopper ride from BJD MP Jay Panda after he wished for one and Twitterati can’t handle it

Social media has mitigated the gap between masses with celebrities and politicians. From Union Minister Sushma Swaraj to Shah Rukh Khan, it’s quite common these days to reach out to them on social media, and they even respond to our wishes promptly. But it’s not every day that a man asks for a chopper ride from a politician and he obliges. Yes, a doctor in Odisha requested BJD leader Baijayant Jay Panda for a chopper ride about a month ago. Not only did he get the ride, Panda himself was the pilot for the exceptional journey.

“Would love to fly in a chopper some day – although not privileged enough to afford one today but sure am ambitious enough to get there someday,” Dr Sujay Kalpana Pradhan, had written way back in April. The tweet was “liked” by Biju Janata Dal MP Baijayant “Jay” Panda. A month later, the politician kept his word and Dr Pradhan posted selfies from inside Panda’s personal helicopter.

Would love to fly in a chopper some day-although not privileged enough to afford one today but sure am ambitious enough to get there someday http://t.co/34ISq2dalv — Sujay KALPANAPradhan (@sujay365) April 17, 2017

According to Panda’s official website, he has a private pilot licence for aircraft and helicopters. And on Twitter, the leader boasts he has clocked over 1,500 hours of flight time in helicopters.

Just had the privilege of accompanying @PandaJay sir on his personal chopper – sir it’s an honor .

Must say you are someone to look up to. pic.twitter.com/7v09o4oQI0 — Sujay KALPANAPradhan (@sujay365) May 18, 2017

Panda too shared a picture with the doctor and also informed he received a gift in return for the “joyride”. Yes, as a reward, he was treated with an Oriya delicacy, Arisa pitha, a form of traditional sweet pancake made by Dr Pradhan’s mother.

Dr @sujay365 of Rourkela had asked me on Twitter for a helicopter joyride & I’d agreed. Was fun, & my reward: his mother’s Arisa pitha! Yum👌 pic.twitter.com/gyEmzm0Nhk — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) May 18, 2017

The pictures were too much to handle and many people wanted to know how they too could earn the same privilege. One user even tried to tempt him with pithas, and his smart reply left everyone in splits.

@PandaJay @WeAreBBSR @sujay365 Sir, I m a voter of your constituency. My Bou makes delicious Arisa and Manda pitha. Mera Number kab ayega Bhai? — Chittaranjan Kar (@chittrakar) May 18, 2017

I love pithas, but that’s the deal for Odias from afar. For constituents, the heli-ride ticket shd be a bit of on-ground volunteering, no 😁? http://t.co/QCRpHto835 — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) May 18, 2017

But many others, mostly from his constituency have asked the leader if they could fetch a ride with him on his personal helicopter.

@PandaJay What is the heli-ride ticket for a well wisher in Pune sir.

You should visit Pune to meet indust leaders and attract business to Odisha. — TAPAN NAYAK (@TPNNAYAK) May 18, 2017

@PandaJay @sujay365 Sir I also belong to Rourkela and native of Kendrapara ;-)

Can I have the same privilege? :D — Sambit Nayak (@sambitlnt) May 18, 2017

@PandaJay @sujay365 Loved it. So happy to see such a politician. Salute to you Mr. panda 👍🏼 — Sumon (@GhoseGhose) May 18, 2017

@PandaJay @sujay365 That’s not fair sir…..

Hum v Aapke chahnewale hain…and I am from your “Mamughara”(Bargarh). I deserve a chance…😁😁😁 — Gourab kumar bansal (@gourab_bansal) May 18, 2017

@sujay365 @PandaJay I am very happy for you sir…🙏🙏🙏

But I am a little bit jealous with doctors because I failed to secure a good rank at JEE….😡😡 — Gourab kumar bansal (@gourab_bansal) May 18, 2017

@PandaJay Promise is a big word.It either makes smthing or it breaks everything.Very few keep their word n he is 1 of dem. @sujay365 lucky u — anwesha pattnaik (@anweshaIND) May 18, 2017

@PandaJay @sujay365 looks like U are a skilled pilot. I am also a very common Indian. Any chance I can get a helicopter ride? — TinaRG (@hiindustanii) May 18, 2017

@PandaJay Ha Ha, pitha as bribe,interesting and I am sure, many people are there for volunteering without a heli-ride ticket under your leadership. — Kasturi Mishra (@mishra_kasturi) May 18, 2017

@PandaJay Sir jee… I dont want a 🚁 ride. Just ek selfie hi chalega aapke saath…. Its all that i want. Hope it will fulfill one day — Its Me !!!!! (@imrkbh) May 19, 2017

