Latest News

This man got a chopper ride from BJD MP Jay Panda after he wished for one and Twitterati can’t handle it

Certainly, this joyride has left many jealous and now scores of people are asking Panda for a chopper ride on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 19, 2017 9:35 pm
Panda who has a flying license agreed that the ride was exciting and a delightful one.  (Source: Baijayant Jay Panda/ Twitter)

Social media has mitigated the gap between masses with celebrities and politicians. From Union Minister Sushma Swaraj to Shah Rukh Khan, it’s quite common these days to reach out to them on social media, and they even respond to our wishes promptly. But it’s not every day that a man asks for a chopper ride from a politician and he obliges. Yes, a doctor in Odisha requested BJD leader Baijayant Jay Panda for a chopper ride about a month ago. Not only did he get the ride, Panda himself was the pilot for the exceptional journey.

“Would love to fly in a chopper some day – although not privileged enough to afford one today but sure am ambitious enough to get there someday,” Dr Sujay Kalpana Pradhan, had written way back in April. The tweet was “liked” by Biju Janata Dal MP Baijayant “Jay” Panda. A month later, the politician kept his word and Dr Pradhan posted selfies from inside Panda’s personal helicopter.

According to Panda’s official website, he has a private pilot licence for aircraft and helicopters. And on Twitter, the leader boasts he has clocked over 1,500 hours of flight time in helicopters.

Panda too shared a picture with the doctor and also informed he received a gift in return for the “joyride”. Yes, as a reward, he was treated with an Oriya delicacy, Arisa pitha, a form of traditional sweet pancake made by Dr Pradhan’s mother.

The pictures were too much to handle and many people wanted to know how they too could earn the same privilege. One user even tried to tempt him with pithas, and his smart reply left everyone in splits.

But many others, mostly from his constituency have asked the leader if they could fetch a ride with him on his personal helicopter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 19: Latest News