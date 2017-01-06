This man gives Bollywood movie titles to SpongeBob cartoon scenes and it is hilarious!

Spot some eery similarities between SpongeBob and Bollywood movies? (Source: Kevin-Bae-Di/Twitter) Spot some eery similarities between SpongeBob and Bollywood movies? (Source: Kevin-Bae-Di/Twitter)

As much as we pretend to be responsible, mindful grownups, we find it difficult to obscure our delight when we stumble upon a SpongeBob Squarepants episode while flicking through channels. For those who aren’t in the know, SpongeBob Squarepants is one of the cartoons responsible for spreading legitimate happiness in the lives of little children. SpongeBob is a yellow sea sponge who lives in a small and beautiful place inside the pacific Ocean called the ‘Bikini Bottom’. He lives among a diverse population and frequents a restaurant called Krusty Krab and a beach.

ALSO READ | Chinese school uses ‘newspaper hats’ to stop cheating: It’s hilarious, but effective!

Are you wondering why are we suddenly giving you gyaan on SpongeBob Squarepants? Well, a Twitter user decided to unleash his creativity recently and made a mash-up of sorts, of SpongeBob and everything Bollywood.

See what else is going viral, here

A Twitter user who goes by the name Kevin-Bae-Di has re-imagined scenes from the cartoon as Bollywood movies and is tweeting them, giving Bollywood movies’ titles as captions. For instance, there’s SpongeBob as Aman from Kal Ho Na Ho, as Devdas, as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, SpongeBob ready for Dangal with his boxing gloves on, to name a few. When you put the captions and pictures together, you will be surprised to see that they actually seem apt!

We warn you, by the time you finish reading this, you will have tears coming out of eyes, from laughing so hard.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) pic.twitter.com/bJOFjolggx — Kevin Bae-di (@MrKevinBedi) January 4, 2017

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) pic.twitter.com/TLFHNXHfUH — Kevin Bae-di (@MrKevinBedi) January 4, 2017

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) pic.twitter.com/p5bRsBkaiT — Kevin Bae-di (@MrKevinBedi) January 4, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd