This Kerala clerk’s anti-bribery efforts will make you say we need more such officials

We hear about corruption at government offices quite often, and many a time it is said that to change the system one must be in it. Practising exactly this is a Panchayat official in Kerala, who has taken a unique stand against bribery and is being lauded on social media.

Meet Abdul Saleem Palliyalthody, a panchayat clerk at the Angadipuram panchayat office in the state, who is known for his quirky anti-bribery message. At his office desk is a message on display that reads in Malayalam, “The government pays me Rs. 811 a day (Rs. 24,340 a month) to serve you. If you are not happy with my service, please tell me about it.”

Saleem, 42, who has been serving for last three years has been updating the figures on the message every time there is a salary revision or increment, reports The Hindu. The special ‘anti-corruption’ notice went viral recently when a few visitors posted it online.

Outspoken, helpful and feisty Saleem often even help people beyond his work responsibilities. He reaches out to people and makes them aware of their rights.

Even though he suffers from 40 per cent polio disability, that does not deter the honest officer from making field trips. His seniors and bosses claim that he creates a positive impact on his other colleagues and also has a good impact on the villagers coming to the office. Unlike other staffers, Saleem is from the same village in the Malappuram district and has also worked elsewhere, including in West Asia.

His goodness even drew attention from highest levels and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu too saluted his efforts.

Appreciate the honesty & spirit of Mr. Abdul Saleem, Panchayat clerk in #Kerala. Public service should be the motto of every Govt employee. pic.twitter.com/kRH1qMLWgL — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) March 29, 2017

