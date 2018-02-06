‘Bura na maan bhai’: This is why Virender Sehwag was ‘consoling’ a ‘sad’ PSU bank officer on Twitter

Not the one to dishearten a fan who “alwez” saw his matches, Virender Sehwag quickly got down to console him and assured him that he is an “exception” among most PSU bank officers who make it seem like a favour when they are merely doing their job. (Source: Express photo) Not the one to dishearten a fan who “alwez” saw his matches, Virender Sehwag quickly got down to console him and assured him that he is an “exception” among most PSU bank officers who make it seem like a favour when they are merely doing their job. (Source: Express photo)

Even though the Indian cricket team seems to be in form and in a good place with a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Ind VS SA ODI series, the match on February 4 left many with a bitter taste in the mouth after the Umpire abruptly called for lunch. This came as a shock to many, including captain Virat Kohli, who could not help but look at the umpires with a puzzled expression, especially so because India was chasing a score of 119 and just had two more runs to go! Yes, you heard us! Virender Sehwag, like many others who took to the Internet to share their dismay over the quizzical lunch break that could not have waited till the batsmen made two more runs, tweeted: “Umpires treating Indian batsmen like PSU Bank treat customers. Lunch ke baad aana #INDvSA”.

Umpires treating Indian batsmen like PSU Bank treat customers. Lunch ke baad aana #INDvSA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 4, 2018

His tweet, however, got a reply from an Atul Thakur, who said “Sir….bura maan Gaya main.…I alwez..alwezzzz. saw ur matches @ Mohali….nd I’m a PSU bank officer…nd have alwez treated customers to their expectations…”. Not the one to dishearten a fan who “alwez” saw his matches, Sehwag quickly got down to console him and assured him that he is an “exception” among most PSU bank officers who make it seem like a favour when they are merely doing their job. “Bura na maan bhai. Tu exception hai. Most Sarkaari banks , infact most sarkaari departments don’t care for the common man. The attitude is like Maai Baap , as if they are doing a favour if they do their job.” he tweeted.

Sir….bura maan Gaya main….I alwez..alwezzzz. saw ur matches @ Mohali….nd I’m a PSU bank officer…nd have alwez treated customers to their expectations…😂😂 — atul thakur (@atulthakur22) February 4, 2018

Bura na maan bhai. Tu exception hai. Most Sarkaari banks , infact most sarkaari departments don’t care for the common man. The attitude is like Maai Baap , as if they are doing a favour if they do their job. http://t.co/CRfkuSQCEb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 5, 2018

Guess Thakur need not be sad anymore, now that the man himself has replied to him, assuring him that he did not mean to question his professional integrity at all.

