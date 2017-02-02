This is the girl that everyone’s obsessing over in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pune selfie

People are going crazy about this girl in Shah Rukh Khan’s photo People are going crazy about this girl in Shah Rukh Khan’s photo

Over the past couple of weeks, Shah Rukh Khan has been busy promoting his latest release Raees across the country and abroad, and as active on social media as he is, he makes sure he takes the customary selfie wherever he goes. Recently, he was in Pune to promote the film and visited two venues; Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID), Viman Nagar and Seasons Mall. Students at SID had a ball with the actor as they danced with him and had a good interaction.

After taking a couple of selfies with the students, he uploaded it on his official Facebook page. The picture went viral but not because of SRK or Raees, but because of a girl who was clicked in the picture standing in the front row. The girl wearing a green top become an Internet sensation and people were going crazy wondering who she is. “That jungle green t shirt grl looks like a model,” wrote a user. “That girl in olive green color tee can’t stop watching you men,” wrote another.

Source: Facebook/ Shah Rukh Khan Source: Facebook/ Shah Rukh Khan

Check out the comments people flooded the photo with.

Well, after all the messages that came for the girl, someone tagged her on the photo. So, meet Saima Hussain Mir, a third-year student at SID from Srinagar. The 21-year-old told Buzzfeed India that she was notified about having become an online sensation by her friend. “I thought she was joking at first but then I started getting calls and messages from everyone. The moment I checked for myself, it felt so surreal,” she said.

Reportedly, she was one of the organisers of the event at college and managed to be in the first row by sheer chance. “I didn’t expect to be in the front row because of the insane number of people present. My friend helped me get through the crowd and I was lucky that the heads for the fest were allowed to stand in the front row,” she said.

We’re sure she must be flooded with messages on Facebook which makes this borderline creepy for the girl because she never asked for attention. She told Buzzfeed that a lot of random people were trying to talk to her and she doesn’t know how to deal with it. However, she is overwhelmed.

indianexpress.com has reached out to Hussain for comment.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd