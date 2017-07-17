This IIM-Indore student’s post about how her boyfriend deals with life’s hurdles will inspire you

The right kind of attitude can bring the right kind of change in your life. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The right kind of attitude can bring the right kind of change in your life. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

An IIM-Indore student’s motivating reply to a Quora question that “What is the best thing you have learned from your boyfriend or girlfriend?” is moving hearts on the Internet, and for just the right reason.

Although Akanksha Chaudhary responded to the question on May 4, her answer went viral now. Chaudhary wrote her boyfriend has been battling vitiligo (the loss of the skin’s pigment leading to the whitening of the skin) for about five to six years now. But his grit and determined spirit has never let the condition dog him down mentally. “He doesn’t just sit and rue over the fact that what life has done this to him. He studies well, gets excellent grades, has made lot of friends and is very much confident,” she wrote. She asserted that one’a positive attitude towards life makes a lot of difference. The kind of approach one has towards life determines how beautiful or downhill it might turn out for us.

Read the text of the entire post here.

That how Attitude makes a difference in Life!

My boyfriend has vitiligo from the past 5–6 years I think. Vitiligo is a condition in which the pigment is lost from areas of the skin, causing whitish patches, often with no clear cause.

You can understand what vitiligo is by these pictures

This is something which I think would greatly reduce a person’s self-confidence and self-image. I just think if I would have had this, I would have cursed myself to death. I would no longer think of the good things in my life and all I would think be about this disease I unluckily have. The disease itself would not ruin my life as much as I myself would ruin it thinking about it.

This would have been my attitude towards life.But to my surprise, my boyfriend takes vitiligo very differently!

He never let a mere disease hamper or have an affect on the aspirations of his life. He never let such a situation affect him emotionally or in any manner whatsoever. He doesn’t just sit and rue over the fact that what life has done this to him. He studies well, gets excellent grades, has made lot of friends and is very much confident. I never ever for a moment seen him sad or unhappy. In fact he is entertaining and hilarious at times. He manages all the things of his life very well be it studies, relationships etc.

He told me he had faced difficulties and unpleasant situations before. People would sometimes speak not good about him and how a girl rejected him by saying that he looked bad and would not have a girlfriend in life.

But he got over all this and I think he is the most amazing, knowledgeable and wonderful person I ever met.

I feel happy that I got to meet such a person in my life! A person who is capable of turning the negative into a positive one. It is something which not really everyone has. Everyday we see people depressed and unhappy with some or the issues in life. Some issues are not really even issues if we see. I just got a greater perspective of life with him and how not to bog down when life feels unpleasant. It is simply the way you see life and how important it is to see the good aspects of life.

Attitude does make a hell lot of difference! You can either make your life wonderful or awful just by the mentality you keep.

This is what I have learnt from him!

Thanks.

