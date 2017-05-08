Latest News

This Hyderabad traffic home guard drives an auto as well to pay for his daughters’ education

Ministers and politicians have now come forward to pledge their support to Khan.

New Delhi | Published:May 8, 2017 8:20 pm
hyderabad, father sacrifices, education, father double job, father two jobs daughter education, father daughter story, inspiring father stories, good news, latest news, trending news, viral news, indian express Jaweed Khan’s story has garnered a lot of positive reaction from Netizens. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

Parenthood is not easy and for the betterment and happiness of their children, parents make relentless sacrifices. From fighting for their kids to support them in their battles and leaving no stone unturned — they do it all with a smile on their face and joy in their hearts, no matter how gruesome their hardships are. One such father has created a lot of buzz on social media, as he works two jobs to make ends meet and trying to secure a better future for his daughters.

Meet Jaweed Khan from Hyderabad, who works as a traffic home guard spending hours under the scorching sun, and in his off time drives an autorickshaw. This hard-working father has been juggling two stressful jobs — all to provide the best education for his daughters. Of course, education is important, but certainly not inexpensive, thus the father toils days and night to fetch some extra cash. “I work extra hours for my daughters who are studying, have to pay fees & a lot of expenses,” Khan told news agency ANI.

After his efforts came to light, many politicians have come forward to help the man. Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has promised to help the girls with scholarships and has assured will reach out to him. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi too came forward and praised Khan’s hardwork. “I have spoken to Shri Omer Jaleel, Sec Minority Welfare. He has assured that education scholarship to daughters Jawed khan will be sanctioned [SIC],” Owaisi wrote on Twitter.

