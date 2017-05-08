This Hyderabad traffic home guard drives an auto as well to pay for his daughters’ education

Jaweed Khan’s story has garnered a lot of positive reaction from Netizens. (Source: ANI/ Twitter) Jaweed Khan’s story has garnered a lot of positive reaction from Netizens. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

Parenthood is not easy and for the betterment and happiness of their children, parents make relentless sacrifices. From fighting for their kids to support them in their battles and leaving no stone unturned — they do it all with a smile on their face and joy in their hearts, no matter how gruesome their hardships are. One such father has created a lot of buzz on social media, as he works two jobs to make ends meet and trying to secure a better future for his daughters.

Meet Jaweed Khan from Hyderabad, who works as a traffic home guard spending hours under the scorching sun, and in his off time drives an autorickshaw. This hard-working father has been juggling two stressful jobs — all to provide the best education for his daughters. Of course, education is important, but certainly not inexpensive, thus the father toils days and night to fetch some extra cash. “I work extra hours for my daughters who are studying, have to pay fees & a lot of expenses,” Khan told news agency ANI.

To meet expenses of educating his daughters,Hyderabad’s Jaweed Khan works as a traffic Home Guard, also drives an auto to fetch extra income pic.twitter.com/9Ua2W2mjwz — ANI (@ANI_news) May 7, 2017

I work extra hours for my daughters who are studying, have to pay fees & a lot of expenses: Jaweed Khan, Traffic Home Guard #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/gLmy3VMNuT — ANI (@ANI_news) May 7, 2017

After his efforts came to light, many politicians have come forward to help the man. Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has promised to help the girls with scholarships and has assured will reach out to him. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi too came forward and praised Khan’s hardwork. “I have spoken to Shri Omer Jaleel, Sec Minority Welfare. He has assured that education scholarship to daughters Jawed khan will be sanctioned [SIC],” Owaisi wrote on Twitter.

Will support him through scholarships for his children. Will reach out: KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister pic.twitter.com/ZAnWfY0uLU — ANI (@ANI_news) May 7, 2017

@ANI_news Muslims community needs more fathers like Jawed khan to educate there daughters to empower them — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 7, 2017

