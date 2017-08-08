Hyderabad politician’s UNIQUE WAY to teach TRAFFIC POLICE a lesson

Hyderabad-based politician Amjed Ullah Khan has been getting a lot of support from people. (Source: Amjed Ullah Khan MBT/Twitter) Hyderabad-based politician Amjed Ullah Khan has been getting a lot of support from people. (Source: Amjed Ullah Khan MBT/Twitter)

Almost every other day we read about road accidents in India. In fact, reckless driving and flouting traffic rules have claimed more lives that what one would like to think. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, there were as many as 4,64,674 road accidents in India in 2015. And while there are several traffic policemen who are entrusted with the task to see that the rules are followed, the bigger question remains — do they follow these rules themselves?

Well, as it turns out, not all and certainly not all the time. And Hyderabad-based politician Amjed Ullah Khan from the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) is trying to bring this discrepancy to the fore. Since last week, Khan has tweeted several pictures and videos of policemen who are guilty of not following traffic rules, and has tagged Telangana DGP Anurag Sharma and the Telangana municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao in the pictures. He has been tweeting them with the hashtag #PracticeWhatYouPreach, and till now has spotted several policemen without helmets across the city.

.@TelanganaDGP One more police constable spotted without Helmet on 7th Aug 2017 at 1:36 PM at Bazarghat X Road.@KTRTRS @CPHydCity @HYDTP pic.twitter.com/FuGzbeDguo — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) August 7, 2017

.@TelanganaDGP One more police constable spotted on 7th Aug 2017 at 1:36 PM at Bazarghat X Road.@KTRTRS @CPHydCity @HYDTP pic.twitter.com/sKU3eiWDsa — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) August 7, 2017

.@TelanganaDGP Police constable of S R Nagar PS spotted on 7th Aug 2017 at 12:15 PM at Yellama Temple Balgumpet@KTRTRS @CPHydCity @HYDTP pic.twitter.com/fhSsklUxcl — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) August 7, 2017

.@TelanganaDGP Traffic police men spotted without Helmet at Mozamjahi Market road at 11:09 AM on 7th Aug 2017.@KTRTRS @CPHydCity @HYDTP pic.twitter.com/xbngVhqiHd — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) August 7, 2017

.@TelanganaDGP police men spotted without Helmet at Mozamjahi Market road at 10:57 AM on 7th Aug 2017.@KTRTRS @CPHydCity @HYDTP pic.twitter.com/xx7Qd8Cx2A — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) August 7, 2017

.@TelanganaDGP Traffic police men spotted without Helmet at Mozamjahi Market road at 10:57 AM on 7th Aug 2017@KTRTRS @CPHydCity @HYDTP pic.twitter.com/66pKZsi6zZ — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) August 7, 2017

.@TelanganaDGP Police Vehicle parked in a carriageway at D-Mart Shaikpet-Toli Chowki at 11:00 AM on 6th Aug 2017.@KTRTRS @CPHydCity @HYDTP pic.twitter.com/4OHU6yVXsY — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) August 7, 2017

.@TelanganaDGP One more police men spotted without Helmet at Seven Tomb road at 10:52 AM on 6th Aug 2017.@KTRTRS @CPHydCity @HYDTP pic.twitter.com/WSRUM81EST — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) August 7, 2017

.@TelanganaDGP police men spotted without Helmet at Banjara Hills road number 10 at 9:00 PM on 6th Aug 2017.@KTRTRS @CPHydCity @HYDTP pic.twitter.com/6JDLMvQyEe — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) August 7, 2017

.@TelanganaDGP One more police men spotted without Helmet at Telugu Talli Fly Over at 5:15 PM on 7th Aug 2017.@KTRTRS @CPHydCity @HYDTP pic.twitter.com/uE4zH8u2Oy — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) August 7, 2017

.@TelanganaDGP One Police men spotted without Helmet at Santosh Nagar at 12:15 PM on 7th Aug 2017@KTRTRS @CPHydCity @HYDTP pic.twitter.com/1S0cneRu83 — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) August 7, 2017

Unsurprisingly, people too have responded positively to his endeavour, and have joined him in clicking and uploading uploading similar pictures. Overwhelmed with the response, Khan – while speaking to The News Minute Khan – said, “I can’t say that it’s my campaign anymore. So many people have joined in, and my WhatsApp chats are flooded. I have been sent more than 300 photos in the last few days alone.”

It was the rampant issuing of challans by the Hyderabad police that triggered this campaign. The deplorable conditions of the road and the metro rail work made tings hard for commuters but Khan maintains that even then the policemen were busy “issuing challans” and not really “managing the traffic”. “College students say that there were situations where they were issued two challans in a single day,” he said.

Telangana DGP, who Khan has been tagging in the pictures, has taken note of the situation,

