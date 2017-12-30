Kamala Mills Fire

This husband’s weird question to a sexpert has left Twitterati LOL-ing

Tweeple put on their Sherlock hat to investigate what's the mystery behind this bizarre problem, where a wife calls out Sandeep during intimate moments with her husband to help achieve orgasm.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 30, 2017 7:58 pm
There is no dearth of share-worthy things on the Internet and when something is as interesting and weird as this enquiry in a newspaper column, then it’s a double bonus. Recently, a troubled husband asked for some advice from a sexpert in a newspaper and it has left everyone in a frenzy.

Sharing his odd experience on the column, the man wrote that in the past six months, his wife has been calling out the name of another man during their intimate moments. Revealing further, the husband said, his wife calls out  “Sandeep” as it “helps her orgasm”

While the man is sure his wife was not cheating as “she’s a housewife”, he wanted to know from the expert if her claim could be true.

Take a look at his question here:

Twitterati took note of the whacky question in the newspaper and couldn’t stop laughing and cracking jokes. While the expert on the column suggested “Sandeep” may be a fictional character, Tweeple put on their Sherlock hat to investigate what’s the mystery behind this bizarre problem.

