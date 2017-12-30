This husband’s weird question to a sexpert has left Twitterati LOL-ing

(Source: Thinkstock, Atul Khatri/ Twitter) (Source: Thinkstock, Atul Khatri/ Twitter)

There is no dearth of share-worthy things on the Internet and when something is as interesting and weird as this enquiry in a newspaper column, then it’s a double bonus. Recently, a troubled husband asked for some advice from a sexpert in a newspaper and it has left everyone in a frenzy.

Sharing his odd experience on the column, the man wrote that in the past six months, his wife has been calling out the name of another man during their intimate moments. Revealing further, the husband said, his wife calls out “Sandeep” as it “helps her orgasm”

While the man is sure his wife was not cheating as “she’s a housewife”, he wanted to know from the expert if her claim could be true.

Take a look at his question here:

Does anyone know a good lawyer? I want to change my name to ‘Sandeep’. Or maybe she is saying “Suno! Go deep!” Hahahahaha.. pic.twitter.com/SKCOPmkAt2 — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) December 28, 2017

Twitterati took note of the whacky question in the newspaper and couldn’t stop laughing and cracking jokes. While the expert on the column suggested “Sandeep” may be a fictional character, Tweeple put on their Sherlock hat to investigate what’s the mystery behind this bizarre problem.

Hahahahaha I think he has a problem with hearing — Raj Shah (@RajShah42148469) December 29, 2017

Hahahaha. I love his trust on her. She is not having a affair as she is a housewife — madhusudan rathi (@tipumadhusudan) December 28, 2017

Female orgasms are rare. Protect them from extinction. Be a SANDEEP. — Imagination Junkie (@Jia1303) December 28, 2017

Sandeep is their doodhwaala😜😜 — SHASHANK BARANWAL (@followshashank1) December 28, 2017

he shld probably chk aadhaar of his watchman, driver and house keepers 😝😂 http://t.co/qmt35tjAsL — Tanmay Goyal (@tanmaygoyal90) December 28, 2017

Right swiping Sundeeps, from now on. — Rachna Srivastava (@SPIN_occhio) December 28, 2017

😎Happy to have this name😆 — Sundeep (@sundeep_rg) December 29, 2017

Actually she wants to say “Send deep” 👀. — Aadarniya (@Deb_Pinak15) December 29, 2017

