This heartwarming post about a brother-sister duo on their relationship will make your day

The bond shared by siblings is unique. Growing up with another person is not easy and it is only natural that fights follow. But as time passes the relationship undergoes a change as fights give away to conversations and siblings become friends. You might have many friends, but your sibling will always be the one who is privy to your inner potential and who will root for you till the end. A post shared by Humans of Bombay in their Facebook page not only validate this idea but also shows how beautiful the relationship between siblings is. In the post, the brother-sister duo who started the digital magazine Homegrown talk about each other and their evolved relationship. Varun Patra, who at the age of 23 started Homegrown, was often called “useless” and “good for nothing” by the rest” but his sister stood by him. “I hated when people called him ‘useless’ and ‘good for nothing’ because I saw so much potential in him. I would literally pull him out of bed and push him to go out and do something,” she says. He, on his part, acknowledged that his sister fought his battles for him and that is why every year on Rakhsha Bandhan, he ties her a rakhi.

“I was the typical younger sibling, copying everything Didi did…including her artwork. She went off to boarding school when she was just 8, but I missed having her around. I was a troublesome child — whenever I visited her at boarding school, I would create havoc — I would throw water on her friend’s bed, smudge toothpaste here and there…I don’t know, I guess it was for her attention. I loved her the most, but more importantly, she was the only one I was really scared off. My mother would also tell me, ‘you only listen to your sister’ and that’s why more often than not she would bail me out of situations.

I was very reckless — whether it was saying whatever I felt like, or doing whatever it is—- I just didn’t care. That came with a lot of trouble – I got expelled from school twice, I got into a lot of car accidents, went to the police station as a result. Didi always fought my battles for me, but behind closed doors, she would scream at me and did everything she could to get me back on track. She even deferred her university by 6 months, for me. So while we’re always fighting — we still do, she’s always been the only one who believed in me and had faith in me.”

“I hated when people called him ‘useless’ and ‘good for nothing’ because I saw so much potential in him. I would literally pull him out of bed and push him to go out and do something. He was always brimming with ideas and was such a smart kid that I knew he just needed a little bit of direction. One of his ideas was to start a digital magazine…and I loved it! I was his biggest cheerleader and his biggest critic. At 23, he started Homegrown…and I joined him in his venture. Today, we’ve created something special together — we work together and yes, we fight just as much. Very often, before we go into important meetings, we warn them. We tell them that we’re siblings and if they see us getting into a screaming fight or pulling each other’s hair — they shouldn’t be alarmed!

I’m so unbelievably proud of him and how much he’s achieved and I love to show him off — especially to those who thought he wouldn’t do anything with his life. I think the sweetest part of our journey so far is that since the past 3 years, he buys different super hero rakhis and ties ME the rakhi on Rakshabandhan. He says, ‘you’ve protected me all your life, you deserve the rakhi more than me’ and I feel privileged that I have this kind of a relationship with my brother — he’s my whole world.”

