Kamala Mills Fire

This guy’s sexist tweet about female comedians gets Twitterati all riled up

From supporting female comedians to highlighting their work in the past, Twitterati jumped to defy the mindset of a Twitter user who posted a derogatory comment about female comedians and their content.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 29, 2017 10:10 pm
sexist tweet, tweet on female comedian, man tweets sexist comment, twitter reaction, Indian express, Indian express news From supporting female comedians to highlighting their work in the past, Twitterati jumped in to shame the mindset of this user. (Source: Thinkstock Images/Twitter)
Related News

The culture of stand-up comedy is comparatively new in India and often comedians like to talk about the hypocrisy surrounding us and of course, the stereotype following us. Being brought up in a patriarchal society, it isn’t rare to spot sexism around. Whether at the work place or your locality, television or social media, it shows its ugly fangs everywhere.

Twitter user Kewal who goes by the handle name Spring_Dosa, showed his misogynistic side with a derogatory comment on women stand-up comedians in India. In his post he categorised the content used by female comedians while performing. He wrote, “content of female standup comedian : Bra Boobs Periods”. 

His tweet, which was far from any sort of ‘light humour’, garnered many reactions from Tweeple, who surely were not impressed with his sexist views. Coming together, both men and women decided to broaden the perspective of Kewal.

From supporting female comedians to highlighting their work in the past, Twitterati jumped to shame the mindset of this user. Moreover, a female comedian also replied to his post and told him that she loved doing stand-ups on these topics as they were an integral part of a woman’s life and also invited him to her show.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 29: Latest News