This guy’s sexist tweet about female comedians gets Twitterati all riled up

The culture of stand-up comedy is comparatively new in India and often comedians like to talk about the hypocrisy surrounding us and of course, the stereotype following us. Being brought up in a patriarchal society, it isn’t rare to spot sexism around. Whether at the work place or your locality, television or social media, it shows its ugly fangs everywhere.

Twitter user Kewal who goes by the handle name Spring_Dosa, showed his misogynistic side with a derogatory comment on women stand-up comedians in India. In his post he categorised the content used by female comedians while performing. He wrote, “content of female standup comedian : Bra Boobs Periods”.

His tweet, which was far from any sort of ‘light humour’, garnered many reactions from Tweeple, who surely were not impressed with his sexist views. Coming together, both men and women decided to broaden the perspective of Kewal.

content of female standup comedian : Bra

Boobs

Periods — Kewal (@Spring_Dosa) December 27, 2017

From supporting female comedians to highlighting their work in the past, Twitterati jumped to shame the mindset of this user. Moreover, a female comedian also replied to his post and told him that she loved doing stand-ups on these topics as they were an integral part of a woman’s life and also invited him to her show.

http://t.co/p7BEhdAFnQ@RougeAF again about Salt and other things !

Basically there is a lot of content and lot of amazing female comedians with lot of unique perspectives!Can’t expect them to put out all their content for free on the internet no!Go for live shows! Mazza ayega! — Supraja Subramanian (@Blah_Karma) December 28, 2017

Awwww….someone needs to clutch his manhood and tease girls because he’s too insecure to see them as equals. — Thanks For Voting! (@jjrsc) December 27, 2017

I recently watched @neetipalta and her content also had condoms, parents and her haircut! ;) don’t be so judgmental and biased dude! Female standup comedians know much more :) — Tanvi Bambolkar (@Tweenvi) December 28, 2017

Wait this isn’t a bad thing… We’re all celebrating this right? — Kaneez Surka (@kaneezsurka) December 29, 2017

Check out @RougeAF @MallikaDua @radvaz @JeeyaDhadkDhadk @kaneezsurka @sumukhisuresh . You might wanna take your words back. Each comedian has their forte. Just because you’ve seen 1-2 doesn’t mean you generalise the entire female stand up community. Broaden your mind a bit 😊 — PB (@PriyankaBhatia6) December 28, 2017

It’s not even about gender, a good standup comedian is the one with good content and innovation, it’s just that number of female comedians is less so it’s easy to pin-point, please don’t generalize.Instead encourage them to have good comedians around. — Anubha Kushwaha (@AnubhaKushwaha1) December 28, 2017

I LOVE DOING STAND UP ON ALL THREE TOPICS ⭐️

Bra, Boobs and Periods are such an integral part of our lives as women! and of course we do stand up on other premises toooo so come to our show today! at Pot Pourri, In Vashi at 8pmhttp://t.co/KDdDr4udnc http://t.co/gttfwTzupQ — Urooj Ashfaq (@RougeAF) December 28, 2017

Yeah that’s their territory.they know it better than men and hence can make better jokes out of these . I personally have learned a few things from their acts. — Vishy the Fishy :D (@vishalwinks) December 28, 2017

In today’s section of why you should sometimes think before tweeting: http://t.co/gigiqCTbaA — Aayush Rathi (@vellaRathi) December 28, 2017

