How the painful death of 2 dogs propelled this girl to become a vet

This girl's touching story about how she chose to become a vet is a must read.

While most of us in our childhood, would look forward to playing with our friends, there were others who felt just comfortable with their pets around. People who have pets, seem to be completely at ease with them, just like we would be in the company of our closest friends. And more often than not, the bond they build with each other goes deep. So much so, the bond goes beyond the lives they live and continue to move them even after. Just like this girl, who chose to become a vet after witnessing the unfortunate deaths of two dogs she was extremely close to.

According to a post by Humans of Bombay’s Facebook page, this girl recollects being helpless and of no aid while she stood and watched her building dogs — Dumbo and Chotu, dying. Although she adopted a dog soon so she could fill the void in her life, the incidents helped her to channelise her love for the dogs in a way that she could help them. So she decided to become a vet.

“The building I grew up in had 2 dogs and every evening I’d look forward to playing with them more than anything else. I’d buy them packets of biscuits and feed them every single day as well.

My love for animals began when I was really young and obviously I wanted a pet, but my grandparents didn’t approve of it as they thought our house wasn’t big enough for a dog. So I made best friends with our building dogs Dumbo and Chhotu since I was 2 years old. At the age of 5 I learnt the meaning of the word ‘vet’ and ever since then that’s all I wanted to be.



When I was in my junior college Dumbo was diagnosed with ascites and had about 2 months to live and those were the toughest 2 months of my life so far. He passed away mid-December 2009 and a month later, Chhotu who was about 16, injured his leg and his health started deteriorating. I used to volunteer with an animal welfare NGO where I actively took part in on street first aid for stray animals. I did the little I could for him, and finally moved him to the shelter so he could be taken better care of. In a span of 3 days he passed away too. Suddenly the entire place felt so empty. I didn’t know how to deal with it and unlike most people who refrain from any further animal attachments after losing a pet, I knew I needed to get a new baby to fill that void in my life. Within 5 days I went and adopted CJ, my son, now 7 years old– the one around who my whole life revolves around.



It was at this point that I decided to become a vet. I couldn’t bear to ever be in that helpless position ever again where I’d have a sick and dying animal in front of me and I couldn’t do anything about it.



I started school in 2011 and through the whole process I’ve worked closely with strays. Every time I learnt something new in class I would stop on the road whenever I saw a stray dog and examine him to make sure he wasn’t suffering. I’ve worked on almost every animal since then and I’m currently in the process of collecting funds to shelter my strays — they suffer so much cruelty that it breaks my heart. I’m working hard every day to create a world where they aren’t voiceless…where they can just co-exist.””

