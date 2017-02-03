This girl was stranded at 1:30 in the night and this is what two cops did

ASI Om Prakash and ASI Daya Kishan with Priyanka Kamboj/ (Source: Facebook/ Priyanka Kamboj) ASI Om Prakash and ASI Daya Kishan with Priyanka Kamboj/ (Source: Facebook/ Priyanka Kamboj)

Recently, Bengaluru police drew flak on social media for not taking action during ‘mass molestation’ of women on New Year’s eve. A woman even shared the incident on Facebook wherein she said a man misbehaved with her and the police stood there watching. On the other hand, two Delhi police officials are being praised for helping a girl when they found her stranded on the road late at night.

Priyanka Kamboj took to Facebook to narrate the incident and she said she had a flat tyre at 1:30 am and she tried a couple of car repair services but all of them demanded exhorbitant amount of money instead of coming for help. She was ready to pay but then a PCR spotted the car and stopped to help. ASI Om Prakash and ASI Daya Kishan changed the tyre of the woman’s vehicle and made sure she reached home safely.

“I was stuck on road at 1.30 am – tried calling various car services but instead of helping they asked for double/triple the amount. I was still willing to pay but then I saw this PCR stopping by, asking us what was wrong and they specially stopped and helped us changing the tyre. Thank you so much ASI Om Prakash & ASI Daya Kishan – Police Station -Pul Prahalad Pur. Not only they helped us change the Tyre but made sure we reached home safely. Rebuilding faith in humanity! #DelhiPolice #ThankYou,” she wrote.

Kamboj is a creative designer with a design company. Her post has gone viral with over 5,500 shares and 34,000 likes.

