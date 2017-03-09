This girl from Bihar writing her board papers with her feet will give you confidence to pull of the impossible

Grit and determination can carve out a way in the darkest of times. (Source: Dreamstime) Grit and determination can carve out a way in the darkest of times. (Source: Dreamstime)

We often come across stories that inspire us. While some tales are of valor and bravery, the others reflect the tenacity and grit that people exhibit in face of adversities and afflictions. One such story that has got inspiration written all over it has come out of Bihar. Proving the age-old adage ‘Where there is a will, there is a way’ true, a girl from the Baniapur village in Saran district of Bihar has come out strongly in defiance of all the odds stacked against her. The teenager girl named, Ankita Kumari is writing her papers with her feet in the ongoing board examinations for Class 10, conducted by Bihar School Examination Board.

As per a report of Gulf News India, although Kumari is ‘physically-challenged’ and has problems with hand movements and speech, this condition has failed to hold her back from going to the examination centre. Accompanied by her grandmother, Kumari goes to the Gandhi High School examination centre, takes her sit on a carpet and writes her answers by holding her pen in between her toes.

Quoting family members of Kumari, the report further said that the teenager got afflicted with Polio at the age of five – something that resulted in disabled arms and her inability to speak. Shedding light on what people think about the strong-willed girl, it also quoted one of the invigilators named Rupa Kumari as saying,”Her future is very bright and she will get a good job one day.”

