Here’s how SHAH RUKH KHAN ruined this Mumbai girl’s life… (it’s cute, btw)

“Shahrukh Khan ruined my life! Since I was a little girl, I always dreamed of having the ‘perfect proposal’ from the perfect man. Violins would start playing in the background, he would walk up to me slowly, while the wind blew in my hair, fall to his knees and hand me the ring. But that never happened. In fact, we found ourselves in the middle of this mess where I was trying to convince my Bengali parents to let me marry a Punjabi Baniya!

We’d been dating for 3 years, but the majority of that time was spent on bringing our families together. At one point in our relationship, we were sure that we were going to get married — so he never even tried to ‘surprise’ me with a proposal.

Amidst all this drama of a big, fat Indian wedding, I realised — I never had my filmy moment! So, on his birthday, I decided to take the matter into my own hands. I planned a surprise party at the restaurant where we had our first date, and as soon as he walked in— I asked the DJ to play “Marry Me” by Bruno Mars and fell to my knees when he walked in. I said ‘Ashish Aggrawal— I want to spend the rest of my life laughing, crying and fighting with you— will you marry me?’ He looked at me, smirked, pulled me in for a hug and whispered – ‘let’s hope our kids aren’t as filmy!’ And just like that, I created the moment I’d been waiting for..why do women have to wait for the guy to propose? It’s a new day, new age — if you like him, then maybe you should put a ring on it!”

