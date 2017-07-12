This former MLA’s heartfelt ‘thank you’ to a policeman is going viral

He shared two pictures of Devanath in his tweet, following which it generated quite a buzz on the Internet. (Source: Vivek Pandit/Twitter) He shared two pictures of Devanath in his tweet, following which it generated quite a buzz on the Internet. (Source: Vivek Pandit/Twitter)

Remember the Haryana policeman who braved a heavy downpour barefoot and continued doing his duty? His inspiring story of dedication towards his duty moved many, when it went viral in August last year. Now it is another policeman’s kindheartedness that is generating a buzz on the Internet. Former MLA from Maharashtra, Vivek Pandit, took to Twitter to share the story of Samar Harikrishna Devanath, whose random act of humanity moved him.

According to his tweet, Pandit was coming back from a TV interview, when he stopped his vehicle on the busy road of Oshiwara, Mumbai, to buy water because he had to take medicines. When Devanath came towards him, asking him to move, Pandit explained his situation to him. The police official immediately went and got the former legislator a bottle of water. All this, before Pandit saluted him and offered him his visiting card.

He shared two pictures of Devanath in his tweet, which was subsequently shared by many, and Twitter users lauded the cop for providing timely assistance and help to Pandit.

Salute to the #bravehearts — Sanu George (@Sanu_george) July 11, 2017

Sir, Keep up the brilliant social work. It’s commendable. Keep hearing about you from Siddharth Issar, Vasai — Sanu George (@Sanu_george) July 11, 2017

Supercop — Dinesh Sidhpura (@dineshsidhpura) July 11, 2017

“Salute to the #bravehearts,” “Sir, Keep up the brilliant social work. It’s commendable,” are some of the reactions that Pandit’s acknowledgment of the cop’s humanity on Twitter resulted on the Internet. Mumbai Police’s social media team, known for its witty law and order posters thanked the MLA on their part by tweeting, “Thank you for your kind words @VivekPandit2308 Always a pleasure to help citizens in every way we can #MumbaiFirst.”

Thank you for your kind words @VivekPandit2308 Always a pleasure to help citizens in every way we can #MumbaiFirst http://t.co/N5XouE99dl — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 11, 2017

