This Eid al-Fitr, this is why #EidWithBlackArmBand was trending on Twitter

Tweeting with #EidWithBlackArmBand, people posted pictures of themselves, their family members and friends wearing the band tied on their arm on the day of the festival. (Source: Delhiite, MSansaari1992/Twitter) Tweeting with #EidWithBlackArmBand, people posted pictures of themselves, their family members and friends wearing the band tied on their arm on the day of the festival. (Source: Delhiite, MSansaari1992/Twitter)

Even as Muslims across the world get together to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, treat themselves and their loved ones to delicious iftari dishes and say their prayers, closer home in India many from the Muslim community decided to tie a black arm band on this day. What could be called a silent, yet a very powerful initiative, #EidWithBlackArmBand started trending on Twitter after many from the religious community protested the recent killings on social media. People posted pictures of themselves, their family members and friends sporting the band tied on their arm on the day of the festival.

According to a report by The Huffington Post, the residents of Haryana’s Ballabgarh took the initiative to protest the alarmingly growing number of lynchings of Muslims. #StopkillingMuslims, #Protestagainstlynching are other hashtags that made the rounds of the Internet, this Eid.

Check out some of the tweets with #EidWithBlackBand hashtag that are garnering attention on Twitter.

Many activists in Lucknow suggested the Muslim community wear the band when they go for their Eid namaz in the morning. “It is not a religious point alone, but more so of justice and unity as even those who follow religion and those who don’t follow it are going to wear the black bands in solidarity on Monday,” Rajeev Yadav, a local from Lucknow told Times of India.

Ahead of Eid, a social media experiment, in the current context of communal tensions, by a Muslim guy who wanted to break his roza with Hindus at India Gate in New Delhi went viral. The video prompted a lot of people on social media to think about and reconsider their contempt towards fellow human beings.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd