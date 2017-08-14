‘RAPE SCHEDULE’: This Delhi woman’s moving poem will send chills down your spine

Recently, the incident of Varnika Kundu, daughter of a Haryana IAS officer Varinder Singh Kundu, allegedly being stalked for 7km around midnight on August 4 by Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend sent chills down the spines of many people. Time and again, such harrowing incidents have raised the pertinent question of how safe women feel in their own country. Even after worldwide protests condemning the brutal gangrape of ‘Nirbhaya’ in 2012, women continue to feel unsafe and alienated in our society. Highlighting this, Bhavna Bhasin, a Facebook user from New Delhi, shared a stirring poem titled ‘Rape Schedule’, which subsequently went viral.
The poem is a moving account of a girl, who knows a time-bomb is ticking away. As darkness sets in, even as she is getting to know a person and enjoying his company, she is constantly reminded of the curfew she is supposed to stick to, the notifications from five missed calls blinking on her phone and her parents’ misplaced anger. All that she has to do is to stick to a schedule that will make sure she reaches home ‘unraped’.
‘Rape schedule
I am on a rape schedule
It’s after 10,
the city is receding,
street lights flickering,
A murmur of ‘go home’
is in the air,
Audible only
to my ear .
We had just started talking,
I was telling him why I chose
writing over practicing law,
‘That’s a bold move’ , he said
I quickly shut the phone screen
that said 5 missed calls
Now I’m not allowed contingencies
you see
If I said I would be back by 11
I should have been in bed by 10
Or planned all life events before 3
Because I am on a rape schedule
I know this could be a wonderful conversation, and we have only
just begun
But I’m tracing the map,
it’s forty minutes to home
Every passing second,
another potential rapist gets
added to the list of ways
in which a consequential,
highly avoidable fate is met
after a night of fun
So I have to go,
keep the shoe,
keep my share of the night sky too
Because I am on a rape schedule
My parents have already imagined
every possible horrendous thing that
could happen to me
Their anger is misplaced,
their logic faulty,
But can I complain
if in theory they believe in my freedom
But really just act out of concern for me?
I should be grateful for the sunny patch
that I’m allowed
For men who feel responsible for me
even though I’m better endowed
For
everyday that I follow the schedule
and
come
home
unraped.’
