Here’s why this Delhi-based couple’s wedding invite is going viral on Twitter

Marriage is a union of two people, who begin a new lease of life by taking vows and making their way into a beautiful commitment! To celebrate the unison, an extravagant affair is planned that last for almost a week. And when it comes to Indian weddings, people sometimes go the extra mile to make their D-day memorable. A Delhi-based couple is the latest addition to the list, who decided to invite people to their wedding with their hatke invitations.

A Twitter handle, @Stuprous_doctor, recently tweeted the pictures of a stylish wedding invite, reportedly that of Suresh Kumar and Vidhya Priyanka BD, and Twitterati simply lost it. Moulded in the shape of an iPhone, reportedly designed by Kumar’s cousin, the invitation is making a buzz for its cool design. According to a BuzzFeed report, Kumar said that although theirs was an arranged marriage, it was quick to bloom into love and they wanted to announce their big decision in a “weird, quirky way” to the world.

Wrapped in a bronze iPhone cover, it encases a picture of the couple inside wherein the two are caught in the middle of a WhatsApp conversation confessing their love for each other and spilling the details of the wedding. While a lot of Twitter users loved the idea, others just couldn’t wrap their heads around the mushy romantic quotient in the invite.

