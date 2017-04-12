This ‘Deewar’ poster with a Swachh Bharat twist is so amazing that it got a thumbs up from PM Modi!

Th prime minister was happy with the innovation and was impressed at the filmy improvisation. Th prime minister was happy with the innovation and was impressed at the filmy improvisation.

We have been told that ‘cleanliness is next to godliness’, however, very little cleanliness is maintained in the country. And most of the times preaching may not be appealing to today’s junta. So, the government and various departments have come up with interesting ways to promote the ‘Swachh Bharat’ mission. And if anything in India that works like magic without fail is popular cinema and cricket, isn’t it? One such poster on Swach Bharat seems to have impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Nainital Municipal Corporation has given a Bolly-twist to sanitation posters, and used none other than Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Deewar’. Yes, the iconic 1975 Hindi film that featured Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Nirupa Roy in lead roles, is mostly known for its famous dialogue “mere pass maa hai.”

And as we all know it’s because of the tussle between the two brothers to win over their mother. So, the civic body has used this tussle and suited it for the Swachh Bharat mission. The poster shows the two brothers, Bachchan and Kapoor, fight over who will their mother, played by Nirupa Roy, live with. While in the film Roy sides with Kapoor for his honesty, here she has her priorities clear. But in the poster their maa responds, “Nahi, jo pehle shauchalaya banaega, main uske saath rahugi (I will stay with whoever builds a toilet first).”

The Swachh Bharat Mission has been very dear to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ever since he initiated the drive in 2014. We have seen the prime minister referring to it always urging people for active participation and even seen other leaders sweeping streets. And apart from cleanliness this mission also entails stopping open defecation and building of toilets. So, when someone tried to draw his attention to measures facilitating that, not only he happy but was enthralled at the innovation. He liked it so much that he retweeted it and shared it with his followers.

Haha! Borrows from cinema to make a point on cleanliness. Innovative. http://t.co/PQpX8LHo7l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2017

However, this is not the first time iconic Bollywood dialogues have been used for the mission. Last year railway officials of Howrah division had put up many such posters from Sholay and DDLJ that too won hearts.

Howrah division’s campaign seeking Swacch Sahyog from passengers. #SwachhRailSwachhBharat pic.twitter.com/ym0ElEC9u2 — DRM Howrah (@drmhowrah) September 23, 2016

