This dashing IPS officer from Madhya Pradesh is stealing more hearts than Bollywood stars

Is he your man crush too? (Source: Sachin Atulkar/Facebook) Is he your man crush too? (Source: Sachin Atulkar/Facebook)

Sometimes, one picture can make you famous overnight! Who can forget the chaiwalla? He ended up getting a modelling contract after millions of people crushed over his viral photo. Now, an IPS officer from Madhya Pradesh is the latest to join the bandwagon. Sachin Atulkar, Superintendent of Police, who turned an IPS officer when he was just 22 years old is stealing hearts of Netizens. A fitness freak and a gold-winning national cricket player, he has an overwhelming fan following on Facebook. And if that was any less, he has also won a gold medal for horse riding and is a yoga enthusiast!

His looks are now breaking the Internet and thousands of people are drooling over his pictures. Steal a glance at some photos from his official Facebook page here.

Well, that’s not all. For him, looks or fame don’t matter and he shattered all the attention with a phenomenal post. Putting his work above his looks, Atulkar shared a post on Facebook asking his fans to not “make looks and appearance as the sum total of a person.” His caption read: “Dear well wishers please don’t make looks and appearance as the sum total of a person. There can be lot more to a person than what just meets the eye!! Let’s together strive to make a beautiful nation rather than just individuals. जय हिन्द।”

Take a look at the original post here.

Isn’t that what a real hero would say? So, is Atulkar your man crush too? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

