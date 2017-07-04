Latest News

Gujaratis for heart, Biharis for thekua: Cancer survivor tweets out why she likes people of different states

Aruna PK took to Twitter recently to write a thread on the specific reasons she likes people from the various states of India. Aruna concluded the Twitter thread with the message that it would be amazing if everyone can focus on everybody's goodness like this. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 4, 2017 6:32 pm
cancer survivor twitter aunty viral, cancer survivor old woman on twitter, cancer survivor aunty twitterverse viral, cancer survivor on indian states she loves and why, good news, positive stories, positive viral stories, indian express, indian express news This beautiful smile and her dash of love on social media when communal tensions are on the rise. (Source: Arunapk57/Twitter)
Related News

The Internet, especially social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter, are the abodes of those trying to poke fun, troll and bully others, sitting behind the guard of their desktop or mobile screens. But every now and then, somebody’s post on social media might warm the cockles of our hearts, mostly because they reflect the sheer goodness in those people.

This time, it is an elderly cancer survivor, Aruna PK, who is winning Twitter users with her Twitter thread on why she likes people of different regions of India.

A quick look at her profile on the micro-blogging site will show she is “battling cancer with a smile” and quite true to her bio, her beaming face appears at the top left of the screen. A fairly active Twitter user, she took to Twitter recently to write a thread that is around 15 tweets long on the particular reasons she likes different people of India.

She goes on to write about why she loves the Maharashtrians, Malayalis, Kannadigas, Gujaratis, Rajasthanis, Punjabis, Bengalis, Assamese, etc. “I love Punjabis because of their large heartedness and ever ready to help,” “I love Bengali because of their lovely eyes, long hair and their beautiful literature,” “I love Gujaratis for their lovely dresses, love for India and their delicious farsaan,” “I love Assami people for Bhi and loving nature,” “I love Malyalees for their delicious food, their white and gold sarees and also they have beautiful back waters in Kerala,” etc., are just some of her tweets.

Look at all her tweets here.

Aruna concluded the Twitter thread with the message that it would be amazing if everyone can focus on everybody’s goodness like this.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 04: Latest News