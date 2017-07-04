Gujaratis for heart, Biharis for thekua: Cancer survivor tweets out why she likes people of different states

This beautiful smile and her dash of love on social media when communal tensions are on the rise. (Source: Arunapk57/Twitter) This beautiful smile and her dash of love on social media when communal tensions are on the rise. (Source: Arunapk57/Twitter)

The Internet, especially social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter, are the abodes of those trying to poke fun, troll and bully others, sitting behind the guard of their desktop or mobile screens. But every now and then, somebody’s post on social media might warm the cockles of our hearts, mostly because they reflect the sheer goodness in those people.

This time, it is an elderly cancer survivor, Aruna PK, who is winning Twitter users with her Twitter thread on why she likes people of different regions of India.

A quick look at her profile on the micro-blogging site will show she is “battling cancer with a smile” and quite true to her bio, her beaming face appears at the top left of the screen. A fairly active Twitter user, she took to Twitter recently to write a thread that is around 15 tweets long on the particular reasons she likes different people of India.

She goes on to write about why she loves the Maharashtrians, Malayalis, Kannadigas, Gujaratis, Rajasthanis, Punjabis, Bengalis, Assamese, etc. “I love Punjabis because of their large heartedness and ever ready to help,” “I love Bengali because of their lovely eyes, long hair and their beautiful literature,” “I love Gujaratis for their lovely dresses, love for India and their delicious farsaan,” “I love Assami people for Bhi and loving nature,” “I love Malyalees for their delicious food, their white and gold sarees and also they have beautiful back waters in Kerala,” etc., are just some of her tweets.

Spreading some love 1. I love Maharashtrians because they are intelligent and good looking. — Aruna (@Arunapk57) June 27, 2017

2. I love Bengali because of their lovely eyes, long hair and their beautiful literature 😊 — Aruna (@Arunapk57) June 27, 2017

3. I love Punjabis because of their large heartedness and ever ready to help. 😊 — Aruna (@Arunapk57) June 27, 2017

I love Gujaratis for their lovely dresses, love for India and their delicious farsaan. 😊 — Aruna (@Arunapk57) June 27, 2017

5. I love Rajasthan is for their dance , tasty food and courteousness. 😊 — Aruna (@Arunapk57) June 27, 2017

6. I love Haryanvis for their fitness, healthy food and sports achievements. 😊 — Aruna (@Arunapk57) June 27, 2017

7. I love Assami people for Bhi and loving nature. — Aruna (@Arunapk57) June 27, 2017

8. I love Telugu for their intelligence and belief in God. 😊 — Aruna (@Arunapk57) June 27, 2017

9. I love Kannadigas for their intelligence and food. 😊 — Aruna (@Arunapk57) June 27, 2017

10. I love Tamilians for their delicious food, love of silk sarees and gajras.😊 — Aruna (@Arunapk57) June 27, 2017

11. I love Malyalees for their delicious food, their white and gold sarees and also they have beautiful back waters in Kerala — Aruna (@Arunapk57) June 27, 2017

11. I love Himachali and people in Uttarakhand because they good hearted people. They have wonderful sceneries which we all like to visit😊 — Aruna (@Arunapk57) June 27, 2017

13. I love people living in UP because of their beautiful language and their delicious kachoris samosas poories. And they have Varanasi 😊 — Aruna (@Arunapk57) June 27, 2017

14. I love Bihari for their beautiful family culture and their ability to adjust. Also they have thekua 😊. — Aruna (@Arunapk57) June 27, 2017

All of us have good in us. Let us all focus on the good in each of us. — Aruna (@Arunapk57) June 27, 2017

Aruna concluded the Twitter thread with the message that it would be amazing if everyone can focus on everybody’s goodness like this.

