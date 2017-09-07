Not hubby, it’s her puppy: This bride got her pet dog’s face etched on her mehndi

Would you do something like that for your pup? (Source: @divyahenna/Instagram) Would you do something like that for your pup? (Source: @divyahenna/Instagram)

A bride just did the most unimaginable thing for her wedding, and the quirkiness might just leave you speechless. Wondering if it was something special for her hubby? Well, you’re clearly mistaken. Jasmine Sandhu, who tied the knot with Ricky Gill, got her pup’s face etched on her wedding mehndi. Ditching the groom’s name, she told the artist to draw a caricature of her pet dog, Tobie, and left a lot of her followers shocked.

The mehndi designer, Prashanta, sketched two drawings of it — one was a portrait, while the other one was of the dog holding the “save the date” card. Narrating the story, she told Wed Me Good that the “dog was abandoned in the basement of a house that her aunt moved in to, and Sandhu and her mother went to visit and fell in love with it.” “They adopted Tobie and it has been her baby ever since, she also said, adding, “Tobie was present during the whole mehendi application and he wore a matching bow tie to the bride’s dress.”

If you zoom into the mehndi, you will also spot his name tag around his neck in the sketch. “Revisiting Jasmine Sandhu’s mehndi, because I had such an awesome time doing it! I loved depicting the bride’s #furbaby, and Tobie kept us company the whole time!” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Here are some pictures of the bride’s mehndi that you just can’t miss:

Isn’t it simply ‘paw-some’? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

