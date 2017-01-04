This Bengaluru woman gave a lesson to her molester on New Year’s Eve he’ll never forget

Chaitali Wasnik gave it back to her molester/ (Source: Facebook) Chaitali Wasnik gave it back to her molester/ (Source: Facebook)

On New Year’s Eve, Bengaluru streets became a horror for many women who were allegedly groped and molested. In fact, a CCTV footage was obtained which showed a woman being manhandled by two bikers. The state government and police have been criticised for not being able to maintain law and order despite the 1,500-odd personnel being deployed in the city on the day.

Moreover, Samajwadi Party Mumbai unit chief Abu Azmi blamed the mass molestation on women wearing modern clothes and ‘straying away’ from Indian culture. “In this modern age, the lesser clothes a woman is wearing, more modern she is considered. If my sister or daughter is roaming around on December 31 with random men who aren’t their husband or brother, I don’t think that’s right,” he told ANI.

However, not all molesters got away with their misdeeds. The 24-year-old photographer Chaitali Wasnick made sure her molester learnt a lesson he’d never forget. Wasnik was walking home from work reportedly around 1.30am and she didn’t fear because there were police around but a guy walked up to her and groped her. She punched and kicked him to the point where people had to intervene to stop her.

In her Facebook post that has gone viral on social media, she narrated the whole incident. “On this f** new year some random guy tried to grope me while I was returning home from work and with so much ease he did as if he thought il not utter a word because I’m a f** scared woman and he has a reason because he’s drunk and let him escape,” she wrote.

Shockingly, the cops didn’t do anything. “I usually work late hours, and when I leave from work, I rarely find cops on the road. They are rude and they misbehave. They don’t pay attention when an outsider go and complain,” she told The Huffington Post.

Read her post here.

