This beggar’s story on how his children’s happiness is more valuable to him than money will move you to tears

We often come across people in tattered clothes asking for arms and money at various traffic light junctures. Sometimes, we drive past them, other times we roll our windows down to give them whatever we intend to. Maybe because of the rush that we are ourselves caught up in, it’s not very usual that we think of these people and their not-so-rosy lives. But a photographer who goes by the name of GMB Akash, has shared the story of a beggar who bought his daughter a pretty, yellow frock after two years, and it is now going viral on social media.

The story of the happy father who, according to Akash, could only afford a dress for his daughter after such a long time and his happiness as he clicks pictures of her playing, is evidently leaving a lot of people teary-eyed on Facebook.

According to the photographer, his name is Md Kawsar Hussain. Emphasising on how the warmth of love is much more important than money, Hussain apparently said that he feels like ending his life on the days when he returns home empty-handed, but when he sees his children falling asleep holding him, he feels “being alive is not a bad thing”, after all.

“Yesterday, I was able to buy a new dress for my daughter after two years. While I handed sixty pieces of five taka note to the seller, he yelled at me by asking if I am a beggar. My daughter held my hand and cried to leave the shop by saying that she did not want to buy any dress. I wept off her tears with one hand. Yes, I am a beggar. Ten years ago I had never thought in my nightmares that I have to live by begging from people. The night coach fell from the bridge and unbelievably I was alive. I was alive by becoming a disable. My youngest son often ask me where had I left my other hand. And my daughter Sumaiya feed me every day by saying she knows how difficult it is to do all work with one hand.

After two years my daughter is wearing a new dress, that’s why today I brought her with me to play for some time. May be I will not be able to earn anything today, but I wanted to roam around with my little girl. I secretly borrowed this mobile phone from my neighbor without informing my wife. My daughter has no picture and I want to make this day memorable for her. When one day I will have a phone I will take a lot of pictures of my children. I want to keep good memories. It’s very difficult to send my children to school, but I am educating them all. Sometimes they cannot attend exam because giving exam fees is not always possible by me. On those days they feel very sad then I tell them, sometimes we can miss exams because the biggest exam is life which we are giving every day.

Now I will go for begging. I will place my daughter in a signal where she will wait for me. I will look at her from distant while begging. I feel shame while she looks at me when I lend my one hand to others. But she never leaves me alone. Because there are big cars, she thinks accident can happen again, these cars could run on me and I would die. Whenever I managed to get some money I return to home by holding my daughter’s hand. We do bazaar on our way and my daughter always carry that bag. During rain we love to get wet and talk about our dreams. In someday I do not get any money, on those days we return to home silently. On those days I feel like to die but at night when my children fall in sleep by holding me I feel being alive is not a bad thing. Only bad is when my daughter waits for me in the signal by keeping her head down. When I cannot look at her eye while begging. But today is different. Because today my daughter is very happy. Today this father is not a beggar. Today this father is a king and here is his princess.

– MD. Kawsar Hossain”

