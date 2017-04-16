This Bengaluru woman’s Facebook post about an auto driver’s act of kindness is so heart-touching

How far will you go to help a stranger? (Source: Varijashree Venugopal/Facebook) How far will you go to help a stranger? (Source: Varijashree Venugopal/Facebook)

During travel — be it on a vacation or just the commute from home to work — we have often come across people who don’t think twice before extending help. Their simple acts of kindness tend to warm our hearts. But this woman, whose Facebook post has gone hugely viral, ended up finding a friend in a complete stranger after he helped her.

According to Varijashree Venugopal’s Facebook post, she was in Hyderabad for a visa interview, but had just Rs 2,000 with her while Rs 5,000 was required for the visa fees. When running from one ATM to another and requesting shopkeepers to swipe her card and give the money yielded no result, the auto driver, whom Venugopal addresses as ‘baba’ in her post, offered Rs 3,000 out of his savings. Overwhelmed and deeply touched by his sheer act of selflessness, she took to Facebook to share her story and show her gratitude.

Indianexpress.com has reached out to Venugopal for further comments. Her post has received 3,161 shares and over 13,000 likes on Facebook.

Read the Facebook post here.

“This is Baba, an auto driver in Hyderabad. Baba saved my day. I was here for a visa interview, and short of cash by a couple of thousands. I needed around 5000 for the visa fees and had just 2000 and odd. We visited about 10 to 15 ATM centres, without any luck. Seemed like there was a strange problem with all ATMs in Hyderabad. I even requested a few stores with ATM machines, if they could swipe my card and give me cash, but in vain. Baba senses my helplessness and offers me 3000 out of his savings and says ‘Madam aap isko use karlo aur baad mein hotel ke paas vapas kardo, koi baat nahin’. I was overwhelmed by his act of kindness and was full of gratitude for this man that I never met before. He selflessly helped a total stranger. I was moved. Yes, God manifests in the most strangest and beautiful ways. A new life lesson learnt everyday! I am honoured to find a friend in you, Baba. Thank you for reminding me that humanity is the greatest religion of all.

#randomactofkindness #godiseverywhere #lifechangingmoment”

