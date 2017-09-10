This army wife’s moving post about life after her martyred husband is going viral

The couple was married for five years before the army officer was martyred in Nagrota. (Source: Being You/ Facebook) The couple was married for five years before the army officer was martyred in Nagrota. (Source: Being You/ Facebook)

An army wife’s touching post about dealing with the loss of her husband has left everyone teary-eyed. The gripping tale written by Sangeeta Akshay Girish throws light on what families go through when soldiers sacrifice their lives to protect the country.

In a Facebook post, she elaborates how her life was beautiful with her husband Major Akshay Girish and their three-year-old daughter Naina. From his unusual marriage proposal with a “red pendrive” to skydiving as a family — they did it all. Even though life was hard with army postings and managing a tiny tot on her own, they were happy until her world came crumbling down in 2016.

“On November 29th, we suddenly woke up at 5:30 am to the sound of gunshots. We thought it was training but there had not been any intimation. Soon even grenades went off. At around 5:45am, a junior came in to tell him that militants had taken the artillery regiment as hostage and he’d have to change to combat clothing. The last thing he said to me was ‘you must write about this.'”

The next few hours she spent with other women and children in the army station, anxious and feeling “jittery” when they received no updates. “I started getting jittery and had a sinking feeling. At 11:30 am, I could not help myself and made a call. One of his team members picked up the phone and said “’Major Akshay has gone to a different location’,” the post added.

All her worst fears came true when in the evening she was informed that her husband died on field. “My world collapsed. I was inconsolable. I wish I had texted him. I wish I had hugged him goodbye. I wish I had told him I loved him one last time. But we never expect things to go wrong. I sobbed like a baby, like my soul was being ripped apart,” the heart-wrenching post read.

Though the officers managed to save people taken as the hostage, it took away lives of three army officers. Though they have passed away, their families and good memories live on. “I haven’t washed his regimental jacket and when I miss him a lot, I wear it. It still smells of him,” the Sangeeta added. It’s difficult to explain to her toddler where her father went and she takes solace in explaining “her papa is a star in the sky”.

Settled in a new home with her daughter, she lives on holding pictures, things gathered together fighting back her tears and smiling despite all odds. “We smile through our tears because we know that’s what he would have wanted us to do. Like they say, if you haven’t felt your soul being torn apart, you haven’t really loved with all you(r) heart. Though it hurts, I will always love him.”

