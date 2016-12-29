This Andhra MLA studied BCom because he ‘loves maths and physics’; claims 100% in math

This AP party leader claims to have an undergraduate degree in BCom, because of his interest in math and physics! (Source: iDream News/YouTube) This AP party leader claims to have an undergraduate degree in BCom, because of his interest in math and physics! (Source: iDream News/YouTube)

Quick question – If you are a mathematics or physics nerd/enthusiast, what are the subjects you are most likely to take up? A master’s in either subjects or both, quantum mechanics, nuclear and particle physics, if you may?! Will you, maybe, consider doing B.Com out of your sheer interest in mathematics and physics? “What rubbish,” you might think. But a Telugu Desam Party leader in Andhra Pradesh claims to have an undergraduate degree in BCom, only because he was driven by his interest in math and physics!

ALSO READ | Best of 2016: When these hilarious tweets by police around the world won the Internet

In an interview to a local news channel, Jaleel Khan, MLA of TDP was discussing his educational qualifications with the interviewer, when he said this. Khan was asked if he was passionate about commerce and if he ever dreamt of becoming a chartered accountant, when he said that it was rather his interest in math and physics that drove him to take up the course.

Visibly baffled after hearing his response, the interviewer tried telling him that BCom doesn’t have mathematics and physics, but to no avail, because Khan was confident. The interviewer later said he was a BCom graduate himself and said a BCom course actually comprises commerce, statistics, income tax, etc., as subjects. This did nothing to douse Khan’s spirits.

Later, Khan even went on to say that he was so good in maths that he did not even require a calculator and had scored ‘100 out of 100 marks in maths’.

If you want to see the legislator’s interview, and in case you happen to have a Telugu friend around, watch the video here.

Come to think of it, maybe studying math and physics in BCom may not be such a bad idea. That way, many would at least know that ‘every action has an equal and opposite reaction’!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd