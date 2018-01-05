Top News

This ad for an upcoming sports event in Mumbai features a Spanish model posing in sandals and Twitter asks why

The advertisement shows Elsa Pataky, a Spanish model and wife of Chris Hemsworth, posing on the billboard, wearing what could be the prettiest sandals you probably have seen in recent times.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 5, 2018 12:09 pm
A poster for an upcoming marathon run in Mumbai is catching the attention of people in the city. Well, not because there is a rising number of fitness enthusiasts in the city who are looking forward to January 7, when the run is scheduled. But because, the advertisement poster for the sports event looks anything but that. The advertisement shows Elsa Pataky, a Spanish model and wife of Chris Hemsworth, posing on the billboard, wearing what could be the prettiest sandals you probably have seen in recent times. No, NOT sports shoes or fitness footwear of any kind, sandals with dainty and colourful tassels on them. Shared by stand-up comedian Rahul Subramanian on Twitter, the picture of the advertisement had gone viral since then.

While many are thinking the obvious — that the position of the model as well as her footwear has got nothing to do with the upcoming Hiranandani Powai run, Subramanian himself pointed out later, with another picture of the hoarding this time, that Pataky (with her tassel-ended sandals) was on the hoarding because she is the ambassador of a footwear brand ‘Guissepo’, which is also a sponsor of the ‘Powai run’. Yet, many seem to have found the placement of the model, her posture and the advertisement, bizarre.

