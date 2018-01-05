This ad for an upcoming sports event in Mumbai features a Spanish model posing in sandals and Twitter asks why

Shared by stand-up comedian Rahul Subramanian on Twitter, the picture of the advertisement had gone viral since then.(Source: Rahul Subramaniac/Twitter) Shared by stand-up comedian Rahul Subramanian on Twitter, the picture of the advertisement had gone viral since then.(Source: Rahul Subramaniac/Twitter)

A poster for an upcoming marathon run in Mumbai is catching the attention of people in the city. Well, not because there is a rising number of fitness enthusiasts in the city who are looking forward to January 7, when the run is scheduled. But because, the advertisement poster for the sports event looks anything but that. The advertisement shows Elsa Pataky, a Spanish model and wife of Chris Hemsworth, posing on the billboard, wearing what could be the prettiest sandals you probably have seen in recent times. No, NOT sports shoes or fitness footwear of any kind, sandals with dainty and colourful tassels on them. Shared by stand-up comedian Rahul Subramanian on Twitter, the picture of the advertisement had gone viral since then.

While many are thinking the obvious — that the position of the model as well as her footwear has got nothing to do with the upcoming Hiranandani Powai run, Subramanian himself pointed out later, with another picture of the hoarding this time, that Pataky (with her tassel-ended sandals) was on the hoarding because she is the ambassador of a footwear brand ‘Guissepo’, which is also a sponsor of the ‘Powai run’. Yet, many seem to have found the placement of the model, her posture and the advertisement, bizarre.

Check out some of the reactions, here.

Boss: So we need to promote the Powai run. Any ideas? He: How about we use a supermodel on the poster? Boss: Not an athlete? He: No.. A female supermodel Boss: Okk.. We will show her running right? He: N0o.. Even better. Lying on the floor & smiling Boss: Great. Let’s do it pic.twitter.com/Xw8V968Ric — Rahul Subramanian (@RahulSubramanic) January 2, 2018

Apparently Gioseppo shoes are the sponsors for the event and so this poster…. Ahemm.. Look out for the very conspicuous, not hard to miss logo pic.twitter.com/ei4KTGNN1k — Rahul Subramanian (@RahulSubramanic) January 3, 2018

She’s Elsa Pataky, Spanish actress married to Chris Hemsworth, and that’s a pic from her shoe campaign of last year 🤣😂 — Rajnigandha (@Rajnigandha) January 3, 2018

@ElsaPataky_ You might want to see what you’re supposedly endorsing 😂😂😂 — Rajnigandha (@Rajnigandha) January 3, 2018

Boss: shoes ?

Emp: never mind

Boss: is this right position for poster of running?

Emp: we are thinking out of box 🙏🙏 — jagdish jojawar (@jagdishjojawar) January 3, 2018

Hahahahahaha.#FlatsAreTheNewSportShoes And I am sure people will do it because GORI ladki ne pehna hai. — Hardik Shah (@hardikkshahh) January 3, 2018

Those running sandals 😂😂😂 — LolaWilma (@lolawilma) January 3, 2018

But it worked and I am interested already 🙂 — iamcurious (@iamcurious4) January 3, 2018

