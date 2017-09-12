An acid attack survivor recounts how she learnt to ‘love her scars’ and dream again

“My father refused to let me sit at home because of someone else’s vice — how was it my fault?” (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) “My father refused to let me sit at home because of someone else’s vice — how was it my fault?” (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

Scarring a person for life, an acid attack not only gives physical pain but torments the victim mentally and emotionally. In one such heart breaking story, a victim recounted the horror of the morning when a man poured acid over her and her sister when she was just 13. “All my dreams came crashing down, and I didn’t know if I would be able to see again,” she recounted.

While she was devastated at first, the girl decided to fight back and went to a rehabilitation centre where she learnt to love her scars and dream again. Sharing how she wants to be a chef, she said, “I want to become a chef and I’m working hard towards that everyday day.” Uploaded on the official Facebook page of the Humans of Bombay, the post had already garnered more than 3,800 likes, at the time of writing.

“My father always taught me to be a strong and independent woman. My first priority was education — I wanted to study as much as I could and make something off myself. I used to be one of the toppers at school, but when I was in the 8th standard, there was a 25 year old man who began to harass me everyday when I left school. He would throw things at me, pass lewd comments and say things like ‘if you don’t end up with me, I’ll teach you a lesson.’ This went on for a while, before I told my parents about it.

My father confronted the boy’s parents and asked him to stop this behaviour, but little did I know that this small confrontation would change my life. While my sister and I were getting ready for school the next day, he along with 10 of his friends jumped in from our window and threw acid on us — I was disfigured completely and my sister suffered burns to her stomach. I was only 13 years old and all of dreams came crashing down — for the first few months I didn’t even know if I would be able to see again. Thankfully, my surgeries went well and I got my eyesight back, but I had lost the will to live — I stopped getting out of the house all together. After this continued for a while, my father refused to let me sit at home because of someone else’s vice — how was it my fault? What wrong did I do? If I continued to sit at home their evil would win and I couldn’t let that happen.

I got out of my house and went to the Make Love Not Scars Rehabilitation centre in Delhi, where I met survivors like me — who were living, and still dreaming.

This is my best friend Soni, who works at the centre to take care of victims like me. She understands me more than anyone else and in fact, she even saved my life when I had an emergency at the centre. After coming here, I have hope and I have a dream. I want to become a chef and I’m working hard towards that everyday day. I finally feel like that 13 year old girl again, who had big dreams … and who’s finally learnt to love her scars and smile again.”

