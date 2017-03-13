This 95-year-old Mumbai man’s love story will give you serious relationship goals

(Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

At a time when Tinder matches and speed-dating is getting a lot of traction, a lot of us probably wouldn’t know the sweet pain of love. At the same time, we would also look at our siblings sideways and giggle whenever our grandparents embark on a walk down memory lane as they tell us how they fell in love. While that kind of affection is becoming harder to find, the Internet is falling in love with an elderly man’s love story with his wife.

The Facebook page Humans of Bombay recently shared this former Merchant Navy officer’s love story. From laughing at jokes together to writing his wife long letters of love, the old man narrated how their journey has been. He said she is a strong woman and had only seen her break down they lost their one and half years old child. And when he joked about how “your (her) husband will mark a century” when she was ill, her reply was a witty “It better be alone, I can’t tolerate you for so long”. And to all the letters he wrote her from afar, since she couldn’t send letters back to him, she would apparently write a reply for each letter and hand them over to him when he came home, that he “used to devour — reading them slowly and over and over again.”

Read the Facebook post here.

“For a better part of my life, I used to work in the Merchant Navy. I loved my job, but like everything in life it had it’s own drawbacks — I had to stay away from my wife for extended periods of time. We had the kind of relationship where we were always making fun of each other and cracking jokes, but when I was away from her I would write her long love letters telling her how much I loved her and how much I missed hearing her laugh. Because she couldn’t send letters back to me, she would reply to each and every one of them and wait for me to come back home. Then when I was leaving again, she would hand me all of them at once to read when I was away. I used to devour her letters — reading them slowly and over and over again.



We’ve been through a lot together…we lost our daughter when she was 1 and a half years old and that’s one of the few times I’ve seen her break down — she was a strong woman. Even when she would fall sick and I was away, she wouldn’t tell me so I didn’t worry…but I would worry. I remember once when she fell ill, I rushed home and the whole way there I kept thinking that I would quit my job to be with her…I couldn’t bear the thought of not spending enough time with her.



It was when she was ill that I was joking with her and said, ‘your husband will mark a century’ and she said, ‘it better be alone, I can’t tolerate you for so long’. We both laughed, but deep down we both knew even a 100 years together would be less. I’m 95 today and she left me a few years ago…so I’m actually closing in on a 100 years without her. At first I was shattered and didn’t want to live without her, but then I kept picturing her, and her laughter and knew that she would have liked me to remain strong. She may have left me, but I feel her presence around me still — for all you know she must be here somewhere, laughing at how emotional I’m being!”

