This 84-yr-old retired bank employee donated Rs 1 crore from his life’s saving to help Armed Forces

From politicians to many Bollywood stars and even sportsmen have pitched in their support to help the families of martyred soldiers. From Akshay Kumar to Gautam Gambhir, many well-known celebrities have come forward to provide financial assistance to members of our Armed Forces, and always make it to headlines. But how often do you hear, retired, old people donating all their life’s saving for the relentless sacrifices made by our soldiers?

One such person donated his savings worth Rs 1 crore to the National Defence Fund and is nothing short of an inspiration for all. Janardan Bhatt, who had served as an SBI clerk, donated the money to the Indian Army after he saw reports on martyred soldiers. He was moved by the challenging conditions that soldiers live into combat terrorism and protect the country. The 84-year-old man from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar and his wife made the contribution on Monday (May 8).

“He had saved a good amount of money from his earnings as well as invested in various funds from time to time, which gave him good returns when he retired,” an ANI report said.

Reports claim that this is not the first time he has donated such a large sum of money. Apparently, Bhatt and his colleague had once shelled out Rs 54 lakh in order to help someone. Bhatt is commended as a good person how always went an extra mile to help people in distress. It is known that during his hay days he had solved many problems faced by his colleagues especially when he was a union leader during his professional life.

