This 26/11 survivor tries to reason why terrorist attacks take place, but people say it’s too simplistic

On November 26, 2008 a series of terrorist attacks took place in Mumbai and completely shook the city. At least 166 people lost their lives in the attack and over 300 were injured. The iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel was one of the locations where terrorists were holed up for three days. Those who survived the attacks are living now with the experience and coping with it in different ways. Among them is Kunal Merchant, a Mumbai resident who was held up at the Taj with family and was later rescued by the army the following day.

He shared his experience of living with the nightmarish experience with the Humans of Bombay. Describing the experience as “violent” and “traumatic” where he saw people die, Merchant maintains that his mind never blanked out these experiences. [M]y mind worked differently; not only did I never experience ‘flashes’ or any symptoms of PTSD, I recalled in exacting detail the entire experience,” he said. He also added that he vividly recalls the smell of the newly polished wood in the Taj, “the taste of the potato chips we ate, the anxious yet reserved voices of the other guests sounded, even the small brown stain beneath the collar of the waiter who continued to serve us food while we were held up”.

About a month after 26/11 I was having dinner with my friends at the Yacht club when one friend looked out the window at the Taj and asked me “ Do you still get ‘gesticulating ‘flashes’ with his hands. You see, during the attacks of 26/11, I was held up at the Taj with my family and spent the night there until we were rescued by the Army in the morning.

This experience was violent and traumatic and I saw people die. Usually people who have an experience like this blank out these memories – I suppose it’s the minds way of coping with something that it can’t digest. But my mind worked differently; not only did I never experience ‘flashes’ or any symptoms of PTSD, I recalled in exacting detail the entire experience. The smell of the newly polished wood in the Taj, the taste of the potato chips we ate, the anxious yet reserved voices of the other guests sounded, even the small brown stain beneath the collar of the waiter who continued to serve us food while we were held up.

After 26/11 I wanted to talk about my experience with my friends, I wanted them to ask me questions. Yet from their reluctant silence, their reserved questions, the way the tip-toed around the topic or completely avoided it, I sensed that they expected me to be completely broken. Though nothing could be further from the reality of what I felt, something in my mind had drastically changed. Save for a few nightmares of being chased or being shot at, my dreams had completely disappeared.

For all the reactions and writing the emerged after 26/11, no one asked a simple question, “Why?”. Why do terrorists do what they do? What do they hope to achieve? What do they believe and what thought process leads a person to become a Terrorist ? I began to think a lot about this and the story of the lone surviving terrorist Ajmal Kasab and his handlers began to interest me. I tried to envisage what their hopes, desires and fears would have been, what would their childhoods have been like, how their minds were composed and how they must have rationalized the violence they committed. I realized that there were two things in common all terrorists had. The first, what they believed may differ but how they believed it was all the same. Below the thin veneer of different religious arch types, there was actually nothing that differentiated a Muslim from a Hindu or a Zionist from a Christian. The second commonality I observed was that they had all been excluded, left behind or marginalized at some point. Weather it was economic, social, educational or political, all of them were excluded or rejected from the mainstream and found a sense of belonging and purpose in a terrorist group.

Over the last few years I’ve seen these same attitudes of exclusion within Bombay. Walk around the city and it is hard not see phrases like ‘Exclusive Club’ , ‘Elite School’, ‘Luxury Residence’ and ‘Gated Community’. Phrases like this appeal to people’s desires for image and status but also shun a majority of people on the basis of their religious and socio economic background. The more exclusive something is the more these people aspire to have or be included in it. It seems that we are learning to measure our self-worth in the number of people we exclude. Yet on the flip side this seems to send a message to marginalized people that , ‘you are not included’, ‘you are not good enough’ and you don’t deserve this‘. It is in this atmosphere that the disenfranchised person begins to believe that the system is unfair and that they are oppressed and the only way to having a voice is through violence and terror.

I realized that having a privileged and sheltered upbringing I might have been part of the problem. I began to explore the city and visited places I have never been to before. Entire unexplored parts of Mumbai slowly began to reveal themselves to me. In the forgotten corridors, unopened rooms and secret alleyways I began to discover the hidden magic, the precious secrets, the whispered history and the inner temerity of this great city.

Cities exist within people and I realized that although I was part of Bombay, Bombay was part of me. This city has given me a context and frame work through which I experience other cities and people. This city’s history was my history, its struggles were my struggles and its resilience was my resilience. For the first time, I felt I truly belonged and understood what it means to be from Bombay, to be a person of the water. This city has taught me many things, given me many opportunities, let me belong to it and also given me back my ability to dream. This is a debt to Bombay I can never repay.

If I could use this platform to send out one message it would be this : no matter who you are, weather you have been told that you are excluded, or not good enough or that you are the minority or are not part of the mainstream or been left out or behind in any way or weather you have been discriminated against; weather you are a Muslim, homosexual, transvestite, Bihari, handicapped , a laborer, a senior citizen, a scheduled cast or prostitute or a beggar or disadvantaged or disenfranchised in any way; I want you to know that you are part of us and part of Bombay and that without you there is city and there is no ‘us’. You are an equal stakeholder in my city and yours is the right to live here with equality and dignity, to pursue happiness and individuality without restraints, to be included without exceptions, to have peace without terror, love without fear, hope without doubt and perhaps even dream without interruptions.”

Merchant’s idea of endorsing exclusivity as a possible solution to end terrorisim though has struck a chord among people on social media, is also been labelled of being too simplistic. While one user wrote, “It’s a way of romanticizing things, which have no business of being romanticized,” another wrote,” Sorry I think you have taken an overly simplistic view of what makes a person a terrorist.”

Here are some of the reactions.



