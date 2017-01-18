Think Salman Khan got wrongly acquitted? Answer this comedian’s questions first

Comedian Daniel Fernandes has something to say on Salman Khan’s acquittal Comedian Daniel Fernandes has something to say on Salman Khan’s acquittal

This morning, actor Salman Khan was acquitted in the 18-year-old Arms Act case and hugged his sister Alvira, whom he considers his lucky charm, outside a court in Jodhpur. The judgment said the prosecution failed to prove charges framed against the actor, which is why he was given a ‘benefit of doubt’.

Undeniably the biggest news of the day so far, social media is abuzz with reactions. His fans are obviously ecstatic, and those who are not don’t seem particularly surprised given his history with the Indian judicial system — the Dabangg actor was acquitted in the hit-and-run case and also the one regarding the poaching of a chinkara.

Also read| Salman Khan acquitted in Arms Act case: Twitterati says ‘no surprise’

Also read| Salman Khan acquitted in 18-year-old Arms Act case as Jodhpur court gives him benefit of doubt

“In the 102 page judgment, the court found that the prosecution had completely failed to prove the charges. We have always said that the evidence, documents and the entire case was fabricated to frame Salman,” his lawyer Hastimal Saraswat said.

Taking a sarcastic stance on the verdict, comedian Daniel Fernandes tweeted out a series of questions to all the ‘Salman haters’ who believe he got wrongly acquitted.

“Salman haters, before questioning the acquittal of this great man, did you even bother to ask yourself the following questions? 1. What was the black buck doing out in the jungle at that time of the day? 2. If the black buck had addressed Salman as “bhai” would he not be alive today? 3. Why was the black buck imitating western culture? Aise jungle mein bina kapde dikh gaye toh goli maarenge na? The buck was asking for it!” he wrote.

Read all his tweets here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd