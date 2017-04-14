These hilarious Twitter jokes on Bandra girls will make you go LOL-ing

Do you reside in Bandra? (Source: File Photo) Do you reside in Bandra? (Source: File Photo)

What makes Mumbai unique? The lip-smacking vada pao, picturesque Marine Drive, refreshing rains and the sprightly night life… there’s so much to love about the city of dreams. What makes it different is that every area in the city has something special about it — right from the cluster of chawls to the hustle bustle of streets.

Bandra — one of the posh colonies in Mumbai houses quite a lot of celebrities and wealthy families. Taking aim at their luxury and privileges, Twitterati cracked jokes on Mumbaikars who reside in Bandra. While they may have tried to target the snobbish nature and slammed them for wearing their status on their sleeves, the trolling has been just restricted to women, in the name of Bandra girls.

Some tweets were funny, however, there were many Twitter users who also took to post sexist and demeaning tweets. From marriage to make-up and moolah, some memes and puns revolve around situations that will leave you in splits.

When a Girl from Bandra Follows Me…. pic.twitter.com/zmJbfKpK20 — ♚किंग ओनीयन♚ (@The_KingOnion) April 14, 2017

Teacher: Students please highlight the given phrase in your textbooks. Bandra girl: *Takes out a concealer brush and highlights it* — Aditya Tare (@adityaatare) April 2, 2017

What a Bandra Girl hears, when you say her any address beyond Bandra. pic.twitter.com/VMt7hKmALY — Sir Bumraaah! (@Ibleed_sarcasm) April 13, 2017

@HaramiParindey If a Bandra girl meets a South Ex girl, they talk in ‘Ewwwws’ and ‘Wowwwws’ only. — Raam K (@raam_kothiyal) April 11, 2017

Bandra girl in her night dress.. pic.twitter.com/Foz52fTlUB — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 9, 2017

*waiter gets bill after dinner*

Waiter ~ cash se bharengi ya card se?

Bandra girl ~ Boyfriend se! 😎 — Bhayanak Puppy (@BhayanakPuppy) April 3, 2017

Bandra girl when her crush is from Thane. pic.twitter.com/m2ACWu2hBw — Aditya Tare (@adityaatare) March 31, 2017

A Bandra girl has 10k followers on Instagram by default. — Nirzary (@nirzary) March 31, 2017

at medical store Bandra Girl – ek sar dard ki goli do?

Chemist – konsi?

Bandra Girl – pink color ki. — Mr.India (@janebhidoyarro) March 29, 2017

When a Bandra Girl goes out for a walk at 1.30 PM. #Mumbai #Hot pic.twitter.com/hNUg6nwmpT — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 29, 2017

Funny, eh?

