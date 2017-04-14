Latest News

These hilarious Twitter jokes on Bandra girls will make you go LOL-ing

From marriage to make-up and moolah, the memes and puns revolve around situations that will leave you in splits.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 14, 2017 10:38 pm
bandra girls, bandra girls tweets, bandra twitter, bandra girls tweets, bandra girls jokes, bandra girls memes, bandra girls Twitter jokes, indian express, indian express news Do you reside in Bandra? (Source: File Photo)

What makes Mumbai unique? The lip-smacking vada pao, picturesque Marine Drive, refreshing rains and the sprightly night life… there’s so much to love about the city of dreams. What makes it different is that every area in the city has something special about it — right from the cluster of chawls to the hustle bustle of streets.

Bandra — one of the posh colonies in Mumbai houses quite a lot of celebrities and wealthy families. Taking aim at their luxury and privileges, Twitterati cracked jokes on Mumbaikars who reside in Bandra. While they may have tried to target the snobbish nature and slammed them for wearing their status on their sleeves, the trolling has been just restricted to women, in the name of Bandra girls.

Some tweets were funny, however, there were many Twitter users who also took to post sexist and demeaning tweets. From marriage to make-up and moolah, some memes and puns revolve around situations that will leave you in splits.

Funny, eh?

