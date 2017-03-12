These political tweets having a strong undercurrent of Holi will definitely colour your life bright

Well, Holi will take care of everything! (Source: File Photo/Jitender Kumar) Well, Holi will take care of everything! (Source: File Photo/Jitender Kumar)

The BJP has been an emphatic winner in the recent state elections. Moreover, with the party registering an unprecedented victory in a state as crucial as Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has certainly leapfrogged every other political party in the country. And, such a landslide win is only possible when you have the support of a slew of people.

ALSO READ| Twitterati unforgiving after AAP’s Punjab, Goa defeat

The well-wishers and supporters of the BJP have now found several reasons to celebrate. While some have expressed their joy and euphoria over the fact that the party they voted for has come to power with such a huge majority, others are posting messages while speaking highly of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his energy and his charisma. And, with the festival of colours being just around the corner, the humour-seeking and highly witty users of Twitter have simply found a fresh platform to showcase their skills on.

ALSO READ| Assembly election results 2017: 20 hilarious tweets that you should see on #ElectionResults

Cashing in on the current state of affairs, many people have taken potshots at the opponents of the BJP and given it a colourful Holi twist. The punny tweets trolling the opposition leaders has given Holi a poltical twist, and it’s just amazing. Ranging from Rahul Gandhi to Arvind Kejriwal, netizens seem to be having a ball trolling everyone.

These are some of the hilarious posts and memes blended with the festival of Holi that have come up in the aftermath of the significant success that the party achieved.

BJP’s star campaigner celebrating Holi.

He did it again😂#ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/VfHfaouy9C — Arindam Deb (@ArindamDeb23) March 11, 2017

How BJP changed the colour of UP.#ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/zJjeQwnBte — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) March 11, 2017

Appeal for exchange of Old wife wid new..Fagun Aa Raha Hai…Faag Hona Chahiye..Jogira Sara ra ra.😉😉#Holi Spl Plz Watch pic.twitter.com/i6s27lru0d — BATOLEBAZI (@BATOLEBAZI) March 2, 2017

#ElectionResults Kejriwal to Aap Volunteers – Bura na mano Holi H.. 🤣😂 — Jitender Kumar (@glassyheart) March 11, 2017

Sir control kar lo. Fir koi shiv sainik ink pel dega aur happy holi keh dega. http://t.co/vQj0PBCRxi — har har mahadev (@OneTipOneHand_) March 12, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd