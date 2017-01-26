Trending News

These pictures from the Republic Day parade have already been turned into hilarious memes

Check out people's version of the Republic Day parade.

By: Trends Desk | Published:January 26, 2017 3:48 pm
As the country celebrates it’s 68th Republic Day with the annual parade and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – crown prince of Abu Dhabi and son of the UAE’s founding president – as chief guest, Twitterati’s having a field day nitpicking photos from the parade and captioning them. It almost reads like a spoof of Republic Day parade commentary.

A couple of pictures have specifically gone viral on social media, including the tableaux of Delhi and Goa. Others include the acrobatic formations on a bike – team of Shwet Ashwa, the motorcycle daredevils – and the captions people have come up with are hilarious. This year, the Republic Day parade has become quite a thing on social media, what with hashtags such as #RepublicDay, #R-Day, #Constitution, #AmarJawanJyoti, #HavaldarHangpanDada dominating social media trends since morning with people across the country tweeting endlessly.

This time, during the Republic Day parade, highlights included the 179-member military contingent of UAE marching on Rajpath and a contingent of the elite National Security Guard, also known as the Black Cats, participating in the parade for the first time.

But let’s not digress, check out people’s version of the Republic Day parade.

