These pictures from the Republic Day parade have already been turned into hilarious memes

Pictures from the parade have turned into memes Pictures from the parade have turned into memes

As the country celebrates it’s 68th Republic Day with the annual parade and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – crown prince of Abu Dhabi and son of the UAE’s founding president – as chief guest, Twitterati’s having a field day nitpicking photos from the parade and captioning them. It almost reads like a spoof of Republic Day parade commentary.

A couple of pictures have specifically gone viral on social media, including the tableaux of Delhi and Goa. Others include the acrobatic formations on a bike – team of Shwet Ashwa, the motorcycle daredevils – and the captions people have come up with are hilarious. This year, the Republic Day parade has become quite a thing on social media, what with hashtags such as #RepublicDay, #R-Day, #Constitution, #AmarJawanJyoti, #HavaldarHangpanDada dominating social media trends since morning with people across the country tweeting endlessly.

This time, during the Republic Day parade, highlights included the 179-member military contingent of UAE marching on Rajpath and a contingent of the elite National Security Guard, also known as the Black Cats, participating in the parade for the first time.

But let’s not digress, check out people’s version of the Republic Day parade.

One Month Before Exam vs. The Exam Day. pic.twitter.com/kXBjjMQf0t — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 26, 2017

Friend : upar hostel mei woh ladka apni girlfriend ko le kar gaya hai Me : pic.twitter.com/EX3dBSBzjx — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 26, 2017

When your friend says some really dumb shit. pic.twitter.com/XGXnPT4sdJ — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 26, 2017

When your crush tweets ‘I am broken’ pic.twitter.com/k2jkP6anN3 — dorku (@Dorkstar) January 26, 2017

1. When ur crush is passing by

2. When u see her Dad pic.twitter.com/bIwT4zKXqz — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) January 26, 2017

When you are used to be at the lookout post in Merchant Navy. pic.twitter.com/yvRNvu6NQf — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 26, 2017

Twitter user checking his tweet in newspaper #HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/YcqdPb2tv6 — Gautam (@gautamverma23) January 26, 2017

Meeting your relatives just after you’ve made a foreign trip on company’s money.pic.twitter.com/QsWXfpUwpZ — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 26, 2017

When you are a desi kid roaming around on your bike but dad is watching you. pic.twitter.com/oz4eIG5eID — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 26, 2017

People reading about the latest changed rule by RBI while going to the bank. pic.twitter.com/EW3vSYfedN — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 26, 2017

ICC recommends umpires to use this sign for over-the-head wides. pic.twitter.com/fKKFZf4oLC — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 26, 2017

How family members look at Engineers when anything stops working. pic.twitter.com/zPuGCkjGbJ — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 26, 2017

Low budget Desi Superman pic.twitter.com/0CekyxxLTR — Priyanka Lahiri (@lahirip) January 26, 2017

Daredevil Kejriwal exhibits his amazing talent at the Republic Day parade.#RepublicDay

. pic.twitter.com/m2OP8TSBGv — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) January 26, 2017

