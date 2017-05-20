Latest News

Sachin Tendulkar and PM Narendra Modi’s memes on Twitter will make your day

Sachin Tendulkar recently posted a picture on social media with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even before we knew it it was a hit meme.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 20, 2017 3:20 pm
sachin tendulkar, narendra modi, modi sachin meeting, sachin modi memes, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Sachin A Billion Dreams promotions, sachin news, modi news, sports news, india news, indian express, social media news, viral news, indian express The cricketer met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek his blessing for his upcoming film. (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is all set to rule the hearts of his fans, but this time not from the field, but on the silver screen. The legendary cricketer has already bowled us with his signing debut along with Sonu Nigam and admirers were floored. The sportsman is busy promoting his upcoming film, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ and also recently met the prime minister in New Delhi along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

“Briefed our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi about the film #SachinABillionDreams & received his blessings, (sic.)” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter sharing a few pictures. In another tweet Tendulkar thanked PM Modi for his inspiring message, “Thank you for your inspiring message @narendramodi ji ‘Jo khele, Wahi khile!’ Could not have agreed more. #SachinABillionDreams”.

The PM too shared a picture and wished him luck for his upcoming film.

The pictures of PM Narendra Modi and Sachin Tendulkar shared on social media platforms, and even before we knew it, it was turned into a meme. Yes, meme-makers found their daily fodder of turning any random photo into a meme, with hilarious captions and photoshopping contest.

While few took a dig at the cricketer for not attending Rajya Sabha sessions, others tried to gauge what conversation the duo could be having, and the results have left everyone in splits.

Earlier on Sunday (May 14), PM Modi mentioning him in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast aimed at students preparing for upcoming exams. The prime minister cited Sachin Tendulkar as an example for students to compete with oneself and not with others. The cricket legend thanked him and stressed that preparation is key for everyone, be it a student or a player.

