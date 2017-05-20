Sachin Tendulkar and PM Narendra Modi’s memes on Twitter will make your day

The cricketer met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek his blessing for his upcoming film. (Source: Twitter) The cricketer met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek his blessing for his upcoming film. (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is all set to rule the hearts of his fans, but this time not from the field, but on the silver screen. The legendary cricketer has already bowled us with his signing debut along with Sonu Nigam and admirers were floored. The sportsman is busy promoting his upcoming film, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ and also recently met the prime minister in New Delhi along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

“Briefed our Hon’ble PM @narendramodi about the film #SachinABillionDreams & received his blessings, (sic.)” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter sharing a few pictures. In another tweet Tendulkar thanked PM Modi for his inspiring message, “Thank you for your inspiring message @narendramodi ji ‘Jo khele, Wahi khile!’ Could not have agreed more. #SachinABillionDreams”.

Thank you for your inspiring message @narendramodi ji ‘Jo khele, Wahi khile!’ Could not have agreed more. #SachinABillionDreams pic.twitter.com/irqm7q51sL — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 19, 2017

The PM too shared a picture and wished him luck for his upcoming film.

Had a very good meeting with @sachin_rt. His life journey & accomplishments make every Indian proud & inspire 1.25 billion people. pic.twitter.com/qqUYB3qEez — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2017

The pictures of PM Narendra Modi and Sachin Tendulkar shared on social media platforms, and even before we knew it, it was turned into a meme. Yes, meme-makers found their daily fodder of turning any random photo into a meme, with hilarious captions and photoshopping contest.

While few took a dig at the cricketer for not attending Rajya Sabha sessions, others tried to gauge what conversation the duo could be having, and the results have left everyone in splits.

Both of them having the best partnerships with Rahul to achieve their goals 😅 pic.twitter.com/eqhIreavF3 — Rishabh (@Buy1GetNone) May 19, 2017

Sachin: I’m the best

Modi: Achha, tera highest score kya hai?

S: 248*

M: Mera 282. Can you break your record?

S: No

M: I can break mine pic.twitter.com/yO6Q1W4DMB — R_P_S (@Ra_Bies) May 19, 2017

Sachin: Fame mera bhi kam nahi hai, Wankhede me “Sachin Sachin” suna thha aapne? Modi: Haha, Aao Kabhi meri rally me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Sxq0u1IR2u — Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) May 19, 2017

Modi: Aur Sachin, IPL kaisa chal raha hai ?

Sachin: Bas Ambani ji ki kripa hai :)

Modi: Same here bro.. pic.twitter.com/QoqymLVeKS — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 19, 2017

Sachin Tendulkar with India’s most successful overseas player. pic.twitter.com/tYeQJRHvoJ — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 19, 2017

Earlier on Sunday (May 14), PM Modi mentioning him in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast aimed at students preparing for upcoming exams. The prime minister cited Sachin Tendulkar as an example for students to compete with oneself and not with others. The cricket legend thanked him and stressed that preparation is key for everyone, be it a student or a player.

