These hilarious ‘Hiding from a serial killer’ tweets have left Twitterati in splits

From making Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukherji into bona-fide memes to making jokes on Indian stereotypes go viral, Twitter is sure a hilarious place to look out for!

It was only recently that jokes on the classic “Where are you from” question and the stereotypical responses it gets, started circulating on Twitter. While it left people in splits, many Twitter users even wondered how did the joke surface, after all. Going by what it looks like, the Internet definitely is a giving space and now it has come up with another ‘joke pattern’ to keep us falling off our chairs laughing!

If you closely look at Indian Twitter users’ activity on the micro blogging site, many of them have shared a photo of a man sitting crouching inside a wardrobe, evidently looking like he is, after all, “hiding from a serial killer”. But the catch is, Twitter users are writing hilarious ‘plot twists’ scripts wherein he gets caught. Sample this.

*hiding from a serial killer*

Me: omg I’m gonna die if he finds me

Killer : ab ki baar

Me: modi sarkar

*hiding from a killer*

Me – I need to be quiet.

Killer – *Plays Song O Ho ho Ho*

Me – “Ishq Tera Tadpawe”

Well, you get the drift? Sample some hilarious tweets from the ‘Hiding from the serial killer’ series!

[Hiding from Salman] Black buck: I’m dead if he finds me. Salman: Jungle hai aadhi raat hai…. BB: Lagne laga hai dar….. SHIT ! pic.twitter.com/WpPYk3Wm3A — Dr. Holmes (@dr_insomnia89) March 10, 2017

*hiding from a serial killer* Killer: Anty bunty sandy jo bahar naa aye uski… Me: BC cheating ;_; pic.twitter.com/jApifeW2SI — विनय (@PenNameVin) March 9, 2017

*hiding from a serial killer* Me: omg I’m gonna die if he finds me Killer : ab ki baar Me: modi sarkar 😷 pic.twitter.com/Z5Ec9GtJhb — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 9, 2017

*hiding from a serial killer*

south guy- Im gonna die if he finds me

Killer- nariyal pani wala aya hai

South guy- aree kidhar… pic.twitter.com/jGx6bltbWl — Being Bing (@ya_jhakaas) March 9, 2017

@ImmaJoking *hiding from a killer*

Me – I need to be quiet.

Killer – *Plays Song O Ho ho Ho*

Me – “Ishq Tera Tadpawe” pic.twitter.com/hSbAAIApOf — i_dont_ like _u_but (@VinamraSinha1) March 9, 2017

*hiding from a serial killer* Killer: Anty bunty sandy jo bahar naa aye uski… Me: BC cheating ;_; pic.twitter.com/jApifeW2SI — विनय (@PenNameVin) March 9, 2017

@Madan_Chikna *hiding from serial killer * Me:Omg I’m gonna die if he finds me Killer: Is anybody their? Me :Its “there ” pic.twitter.com/7JhIQoF3uW — ‘Knock’turnal (@autoMOBZ) March 9, 2017

From making Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukherji’s movie stills to bona-fide memes to this, it seems there is no stopping the Indian Twitter users!

