These hilarious ‘Hiding from a serial killer’ tweets have left Twitterati in splits

The catch is: Twitter users are writing hilarious 'plot twists' scripts wherein the man gets caught by the serial killer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 13, 2017 12:12 pm
hiding from a serial killer tweets, funny hiding from a serial killer tweets, trending in india, trending in india hilarious, india viral hilarious, indian twitter, indian express, indian express news From making Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukherji into bona-fide memes to making jokes on Indian stereotypes go viral, Twitter is sure a hilarious place to look out for! (Source: Twitter)

It was only recently that jokes on the classic “Where are you from” question and the stereotypical responses it gets, started circulating on Twitter. While it left people in splits, many Twitter users even wondered how did the joke surface, after all. Going by what it looks like, the Internet definitely is a giving space and now it has come up with another ‘joke pattern’ to keep us falling off our chairs laughing!

If you closely look at Indian Twitter users’ activity on the micro blogging site, many of them have shared a photo of a man sitting crouching inside a wardrobe, evidently looking like he is, after all, “hiding from a serial killer”. But the catch is, Twitter users are writing hilarious ‘plot twists’ scripts wherein he gets caught. Sample this.

*hiding from a serial killer*
Me: omg I’m gonna die if he finds me
Killer : ab ki baar
Me: modi sarkar

*hiding from a killer*
Me – I need to be quiet.
Killer – *Plays Song O Ho ho Ho*
Me – “Ishq Tera Tadpawe”

Well, you get the drift? Sample some hilarious tweets from the ‘Hiding from the serial killer’ series!

From making Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukherji’s movie stills to bona-fide memes to this, it seems there is no stopping the Indian Twitter users!

