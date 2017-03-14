Trending News

These hilarious ‘goosebumps’ memes become the latest to leave Twitterati in splits

So, what will give YOU goosebumps?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 14, 2017 5:15 pm
trending in india, trending and viral in india, viral in india, trending, viral tweets, trending tweets, funny viral tweets, salman khan, rahul gandhi, arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, indian express, indian express news Twitterati left no stones unturned as they went to town captioning these and thinking of possible situations in India that could result in such ‘reactions’. (Source: Twitter)

Recently, a series of ‘Hiding from a serial killer’ tweets went viral on Twitter, with people having a good time laughing at those hilarious posts. Sample this, for instance:
*hiding from a serial killer*
Me: omg I’m gonna die if he finds me
Killer : ab ki baar
Me: modi sarkar

While it is safe to say that social media, especially Twitter, is a space that continues to surprise us with countless, funny memes, here is another meme that has become hot property recently, thanks to Indian Twitter users. The post carries a combination of two pictures — first, which shows somebody whispering into someone’s ear, and second, goosebumps. The combination has gone viral, thanks to the hilarious captions people are coming up with for it.

ALSO READ | These hilarious ‘Hiding from a serial killer’ tweets have left Twitterati in splits

The implication is — someone whispering something so exciting into another’s ears that results in instant goosebumps! Twitterati left no stone unturned as they went to town captioning these and thinking of possible situations in India that could result in ‘such’ reactions.

ALSO READ | ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding out sindoor’ from Mohabbatein is now a meme on Twitter and it’s hilarious

Modi’s message to ‘bhakts’ and women’s reaction when they get to know about a sale are just some of the hilarious ‘tiny scripts” the Twitterati has come up with.

See what else is going viral here

Sample some of these hilarious memes here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 14: Latest News