These hilarious ‘goosebumps’ memes become the latest to leave Twitterati in splits

Recently, a series of ‘Hiding from a serial killer’ tweets went viral on Twitter, with people having a good time laughing at those hilarious posts. Sample this, for instance:
*hiding from a serial killer*
Me: omg I’m gonna die if he finds me
Killer : ab ki baar
Me: modi sarkar
While it is safe to say that social media, especially Twitter, is a space that continues to surprise us with countless, funny memes, here is another meme that has become hot property recently, thanks to Indian Twitter users. The post carries a combination of two pictures — first, which shows somebody whispering into someone’s ear, and second, goosebumps. The combination has gone viral, thanks to the hilarious captions people are coming up with for it.
The implication is — someone whispering something so exciting into another’s ears that results in instant goosebumps! Twitterati left no stone unturned as they went to town captioning these and thinking of possible situations in India that could result in ‘such’ reactions.
Modi’s message to ‘bhakts’ and women’s reaction when they get to know about a sale are just some of the hilarious ‘tiny scripts” the Twitterati has come up with.
See what else is going viral here
Sample some of these hilarious memes here.
@Atheist_Krishna Xyz: Sale!! Sale!! Sale!!
Girls: pic.twitter.com/e8KJhFRqRj
— मिश्टर Jack Daniel (@prmrpiyush) March 13, 2017
Pogo pe Chota Bheem aa raha hai..
RaGa: pic.twitter.com/zor10On7Ly
— Tweet_Bazz (@Vyang_Sewak) March 13, 2017
xyz: Modi
Bhakt: pic.twitter.com/DIdCbANlOp
— Phd in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) March 13, 2017
Pic 1 – Person : Tandoori Chicken Momos
Pic 2 – Delhiite : pic.twitter.com/N0IcbYJ6NN
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 13, 2017
Salman khan-aaj gaadi main chalunga
On Footpath sleeping people: pic.twitter.com/RpuMvOCOjU
— PALLAV (@Impallav37) March 13, 2017
@Atheist_Krishna
Xyz: Ed pe movie aa rahi hai bhai ki
Bhai Fan: pic.twitter.com/WBO9lafKg0
— Moriarty (@HerKoolie) March 13, 2017
XYZ: Modi ko harane ka formula hai mere paas
Kejriwal: pic.twitter.com/3USNEabGwI
— Phd in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) March 13, 2017
Kejriwal: I am going on a hunger strike
Anna Hazare: pic.twitter.com/4PXHtaNRLV
— Gautam (@gautamverma23) March 13, 2017
@gautamverma23 @Madan_Chikna
MODI: MITROOOO..
INDIA: pic.twitter.com/MApvnAG2XI
— FAYAZ TAKKAR (@indoribheya) March 13, 2017
