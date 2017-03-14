These hilarious ‘goosebumps’ memes become the latest to leave Twitterati in splits

Twitterati left no stones unturned as they went to town captioning these and thinking of possible situations in India that could result in such ‘reactions’. (Source: Twitter) Twitterati left no stones unturned as they went to town captioning these and thinking of possible situations in India that could result in such ‘reactions’. (Source: Twitter)

Recently, a series of ‘Hiding from a serial killer’ tweets went viral on Twitter, with people having a good time laughing at those hilarious posts. Sample this, for instance:

*hiding from a serial killer*

Me: omg I’m gonna die if he finds me

Killer : ab ki baar

Me: modi sarkar

While it is safe to say that social media, especially Twitter, is a space that continues to surprise us with countless, funny memes, here is another meme that has become hot property recently, thanks to Indian Twitter users. The post carries a combination of two pictures — first, which shows somebody whispering into someone’s ear, and second, goosebumps. The combination has gone viral, thanks to the hilarious captions people are coming up with for it.

ALSO READ | These hilarious ‘Hiding from a serial killer’ tweets have left Twitterati in splits

The implication is — someone whispering something so exciting into another’s ears that results in instant goosebumps! Twitterati left no stone unturned as they went to town captioning these and thinking of possible situations in India that could result in ‘such’ reactions.

ALSO READ | ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding out sindoor’ from Mohabbatein is now a meme on Twitter and it’s hilarious

Modi’s message to ‘bhakts’ and women’s reaction when they get to know about a sale are just some of the hilarious ‘tiny scripts” the Twitterati has come up with.

See what else is going viral here

Sample some of these hilarious memes here.

Pogo pe Chota Bheem aa raha hai..

RaGa: pic.twitter.com/zor10On7Ly — Tweet_Bazz (@Vyang_Sewak) March 13, 2017

Pic 1 – Person : Tandoori Chicken Momos Pic 2 – Delhiite : pic.twitter.com/N0IcbYJ6NN — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 13, 2017

@Atheist_Krishna

Xyz: Ed pe movie aa rahi hai bhai ki

Bhai Fan: pic.twitter.com/WBO9lafKg0 — Moriarty (@HerKoolie) March 13, 2017

XYZ: Modi ko harane ka formula hai mere paas Kejriwal: pic.twitter.com/3USNEabGwI — Phd in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) March 13, 2017

Kejriwal: I am going on a hunger strike

Anna Hazare: pic.twitter.com/4PXHtaNRLV — Gautam (@gautamverma23) March 13, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd