These green memes on Kolkata trees have us LOL-ing

Kolkata is known for many things, from Howrah Bridge to Durga Puja that has existed for ages. But now, a new trend has become a talk of the town and has left everyone in splits. The City of Joy has found its laughter because of trees. Wondering why? Well, it’s because these are not just any ordinary trees. These are meme-trees!

Yes, in many parts of Kolkata, posters of hilarious and punny memes have been tied to tree-trunk. And, it’s just not there for fun, in fact, these posters also have an important message about saving trees.

And when talking about memes in India, we certainly cannot leave out our very own desi characters, right? From Alok Nath’s ‘Sanskari’ meme to Arnab Goswami with ‘The Nation Wants to Know’, these posters have created quite a buzz in the city.

While a meme featuring Dhinchak Pooja reads, “Tree ke saath selfie maine le li aj”, another with CID team reads, “Daya tree tod….naa mat”.

It all started when a regional media website Beacon Kolkata decided to do something for World Environment Day. They wanted to pass on a meaningful message but wanted to make it quirky and interesting too so that it would leave a mark in the minds and hearts of the people here. And what better idea than to twist a popular meme, isn’t it?

If you are in the city, you can find these posters in parts of Park Street, Loudon Street, Camac Street among others.

