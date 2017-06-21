Bollywood’s Jeetendra, Sridevi, Mithun and Akshay Kumar have been promoting yoga for ages, you just didn’t notice

On International Yoga Day, here are some epic Bollywood moves that will inspire you to take up yoga. (Source: Himmatwala) On International Yoga Day, here are some epic Bollywood moves that will inspire you to take up yoga. (Source: Himmatwala)

If you’ve grown up watching the likes of Jeetendra, Sunny Deol and Mithun Chakraborty scorch the silver screen with their killer dance moves, well you should have SOME clue about what the headline’s talking about. For decades, Bollywood stars have been doing and experimenting on various yoga asanas in the various hit movies, trying to tap into our subconscious and inspire us to pick up the holistic wellness system more proactively.

Did you notice?

From the very strange moves in the Tamma Tamma song as well as Jeetendra and Sridevi’s Naino Mein Sapna to Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta doing some awesome water yoga in Jiya Jale from Dil Se. Such was the inspiration that maternity fitness icon Kareena Kapoor took to impressing Shah Rukh Khan (and us) with her Lathmaar asana in San Sananan from Asoka.

Do all these sound familiar? If not, what better occasion than the International Yoga Day to reminisce the suave dance moves of legendary Bollywood actors that could very well double as yoga poses as well. Well, the key lies in all the stretching, rhythmic body movements and thrusts, and guess what, a #throwback to some Bollywood dance and song sequences might just have you covered.

TRAVOLTASANA

LANGDA TYAGI, AAJA-AAJA ASANA

THALI-MAAR ASANA

GIVE-AND-TAKE ASANA

ONE PLUS ONE ASANA

HIP-HOP ASANA

LATHMAAR ASANA

ROAD-IS-TOO-HOT-FOR-MY-BUM ASANA

AERATE-YOUR-ARMPITS ASANA

BIKE-SPLIT ASANA

DIP AND SWING ASANA

From Mithun da’s killer Travolta moves, Jeetendra’s aerobic-yoga fusion from almost all his movies to Devgn’s leg-split entry in Phool Aur Kaante — Bollywood made yoga look cool, much before Baba Ramdev or other yoga gurus tired making it mainstream.

Well, with Mohan Lal and his legendary moves, our brothers and sisters down the south wouldn’t have felt left out either. Here, check this out.

BANDH LO MUJHE ASANA

