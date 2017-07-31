These desi ‘trying to impress her’ Twitter jokes will leave you in splits

How simple is it to impress girls, after all! (Source: File Photo) How simple is it to impress girls, after all! (Source: File Photo)

In case you have been eyeing your crush from far too long, we suggest it is time you let him/her know you like them. Oh, you haven’t thought of how to start a conversation? Well, worry not, we have your back. Or rather, the Internet does.

Yes, as much as it is a home for trolls and bad vibes, at times you just need to look properly to find your ray of sunshine. Where anything from Ranveer Singh’s photo-ops to Pakistan’s Chaiwala has been going viral, this time it is a hilarious joke format that has found its place in the micro-blogging site. “Trying to impress her” is the new joke pattern on social media sites and people are coming up with anti-climactic versions of the same, making them hilarious short-reads.

For instance, if the girl you have been trying to hit on since forever happens to tell you that she loves Ranveer Singh, then all you need to say is “Ladkiyo wali dress pahanna to muje bachpan se hi pasand hai (I used to like dressing like girls ever since I was a child)” and chances are she is going to be really impressed (or may be not). Check out some of the witty tweets here.

She~ I like rich guys. Me~*trying to impress her* sabzi mandi me tamatar ki 2 theliyan lagata hun. — NEObie (@AngryBoyfriend8) July 29, 2017

She – I like Bad Boys. Me -*trying to impress her*

Mai to itni garmi me bhi nahi nahata. — Baeपरवाह💘 (@frustratd_moron) July 30, 2017

She: I like Kejriwal He (trying to impress her): Here are my birth, 10th, 12th, graduation, character certificates, job letter, payslips.. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 30, 2017

Crush: I love interstellar movie. Me *trying to impress her* : Main bhi dil mein aata hu, samjh mein ni — Aman (@TheAlteria) July 30, 2017

She: I dont like Touched

Me *trying to impress her* : Mei to phone bhi keypad wala use krta hu — SamBing_2.0 (@shubham_o9) July 29, 2017

She: I like Ranveer Singh

He *trying to impress her* : Ladkiyo wali dress pahanna to muje bachpan se hi pasand hai — Aman (@TheAlteria) July 29, 2017

She- I like Varun Dhawan

Me (Trying to impress her)- Tera dhyan kidhar hai, Ye tera hero idhar hai.. *Blocked* — Harsh Chordia (@BrokenComet) July 29, 2017

She : i love listening to metal Me(trying to impress her):- gharpe bartan me hi ghista hu. — präñàÿ (@pranaybinekar) July 29, 2017

She: I like people who are simultaneously present at two places ..

Me *Trying To Impress Her*💕 : #AaoBakchodiKare#LastOnepic.twitter.com/zTlRqdpBl1 — Mausa ji (@trump_ka_mausa) July 29, 2017

The punchline in these jokes is the anti-climactic reaction of the guy “trying to impress her”. So if she says she likes Interstellar, one of Christopher Nolan’s cult films, “Me *trying to impress her* : Main bhi dil mein aata hu, samjh mein ni” is the hilarious response.

Which of these is your favourite? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

