These desi ‘Kids, Adults, Legends’ viral jokes have left Twitterati in splits

In case you haven’t noticed it yet, then there is a hilarious joke pattern doing the rounds of social media of late. The memes, widely being shared and improvised upon, especially on Twitter, has a basic premise — Kids, Adults, Legends. The idea is to show how people, on the basis of their preferences and choices, are categorised as kids, adults and legends. For instance, “Kids say: She broke my heart; Adults say: Maine toh usse sachcha pyaar kiya na; Legends say: Sonam Gupta bewafa hai,” or “Kids say: Rajneeti bahut kharab cheez hai; Adults say: Sab paise kha rahe hai neta log; Legends say: Ye bik gayi hai gormint.”

Well, it only gets better! Sample some of the jokes doing the rounds here.

About Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. #MIvKKRpic.twitter.com/g6zmsOuEh1 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) 9 April 2017

*Marwadi*

Kids go to dukan Adults go to dukan Legends go to dukan — Akshay Jain (@ComedyBanda) 9 April 2017

Kids – sheet copying Adults -. Ball tampering Legends -. EVM ??

.@RoflGandhi_ — sameer (@SamOFFICIALeer) 9 April 2017

Type of Rings people like. pic.twitter.com/AQi9GklQoy — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) 9 April 2017

Kids read Javed Akhtar’s poetry Adults read Gulzar Legends read Roshesh Sarabhai — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) 9 April 2017

Kids: Cats Adults: Dogs Legends: Harambe — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) 10 April 2017

[after exams] Kids: pass ho jaunga Men: dost ka copy kara isiliye pass ho jaunga tenks sonu Legends: jai mata di bol ke mark kare mene to — THAT Random guy (@Soundhumor) 8 April 2017

Kids : Sab padh ke jaunga Adults : pass hone layak padh lunga Legends : Maa ka aashirwad le kar jaunga — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) 8 April 2017

Kid – Neil Nitin Mukesh Adult – Nitin Mukesh Legend – Mukesh — ??? ????? :) (@shayrana) 9 April 2017

Kids

Adults

Legends pic.twitter.com/Ruz6OdQZJA — Mr. Bean -The Legend (@Life_is_Osome) 9 April 2017

Kids: Cigarette piyega? Adults: Ye le cigarette Legends: *pass Ganja* — Gujarati Bhoot (@coffee_garam) 9 April 2017

Kids: Tu mera best friend hai! Adults: Tu toh mera yaar hai!! Legends: Bahut yarana lagta hai — Gujarati Bhoot (@coffee_garam) 8 April 2017

This is definitely not the first time that the Internet happened to come across something so random and make it into a viral joke format. It was only recently that a ‘Hiding from a serial killer’ series went viral on Twitter, leaving everybody in splits! Earlier, ‘Spoke to my ex after 10 years’ spread like wildfire on the micro-blogging site, resulting in memes, especially after a Twitter user Namrata Datta ‘stole’ the post and tweeted it.

Bollywood, too, has often become fodder for meme-makers on Twitter as the users, from time to time, go on an overdrive giving hilarious captions to Bollywood movie stills.

‘Rani Mukerji in coma’ and ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding a box of sindoor’ are just some of them.

