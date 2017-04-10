These desi ‘Kids, Adults, Legends’ viral jokes have left Twitterati in splits

In case you haven’t noticed it yet, then there is a hilarious joke pattern doing the rounds of social media of late. The memes, widely being shared and improvised upon, especially on Twitter, has a basic premise — Kids, Adults, Legends. The idea is to show how people, on the basis of their preferences and choices, are categorised as kids, adults and legends. For instance, “Kids say: She broke my heart; Adults say: Maine toh usse sachcha pyaar kiya na; Legends say: Sonam Gupta bewafa hai,” or “Kids say: Rajneeti bahut kharab cheez hai; Adults say: Sab paise kha rahe hai neta log; Legends say: Ye bik gayi hai gormint.”
Well, it only gets better! Sample some of the jokes doing the rounds here.
About Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. #MIvKKRpic.twitter.com/g6zmsOuEh1
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) 9 April 2017
*Marwadi*
Kids go to dukan
Adults go to dukan
Legends go to dukan
— Akshay Jain (@ComedyBanda) 9 April 2017
Kids – sheet copying
Adults -. Ball tampering
Legends -. EVM ??
.@RoflGandhi_
— sameer (@SamOFFICIALeer) 9 April 2017
Type of Rings people like. pic.twitter.com/AQi9GklQoy
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) 9 April 2017
Kids read Javed Akhtar’s poetry
Adults read Gulzar
Legends read Roshesh Sarabhai
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) 9 April 2017
Kids: Cats
Adults: Dogs
Legends: Harambe
— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) 10 April 2017
Kids, Adults, Legends… pic.twitter.com/XSlCfdq7EN
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) 9 April 2017
@KyaUkhaadLega
Kids
Adults
Legends pic.twitter.com/TuYGMEAiqW
— Girish (@MGirish20) 9 April 2017
@coolfunnytshirt Kids.
Adults.
Legends. @KyaUkhaadLega pic.twitter.com/owF82dNh0a
— Mohit Sharma (@Matsharma) 9 April 2017
[after exams]
Kids: pass ho jaunga
Men: dost ka copy kara isiliye pass ho jaunga tenks sonu
Legends: jai mata di bol ke mark kare mene to
— THAT Random guy (@Soundhumor) 8 April 2017
Kids : Sab padh ke jaunga
Adults : pass hone layak padh lunga
Legends : Maa ka aashirwad le kar jaunga
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) 8 April 2017
Kid – Neil Nitin Mukesh
Adult – Nitin Mukesh
Legend – Mukesh
— ??? ????? :) (@shayrana) 9 April 2017
Kids
Adults
Legends pic.twitter.com/Ruz6OdQZJA
— Mr. Bean -The Legend (@Life_is_Osome) 9 April 2017
Kids: Cigarette piyega?
Adults: Ye le cigarette
Legends: *pass Ganja*
— Gujarati Bhoot (@coffee_garam) 9 April 2017
Kids: Tu mera best friend hai!
Adults: Tu toh mera yaar hai!!
Legends: Bahut yarana lagta hai
— Gujarati Bhoot (@coffee_garam) 8 April 2017
ALSO READ | These hilarious ‘Hiding from a serial killer’ tweets have left Twitterati in splits
This is definitely not the first time that the Internet happened to come across something so random and make it into a viral joke format. It was only recently that a ‘Hiding from a serial killer’ series went viral on Twitter, leaving everybody in splits! Earlier, ‘Spoke to my ex after 10 years’ spread like wildfire on the micro-blogging site, resulting in memes, especially after a Twitter user Namrata Datta ‘stole’ the post and tweeted it.
ALSO READ | ‘Spoke to my ex after 10 years’ is a famous Internet joke now because of a stolen tweet
Bollywood, too, has often become fodder for meme-makers on Twitter as the users, from time to time, go on an overdrive giving hilarious captions to Bollywood movie stills.
ALSO READ | ‘Rani Mukerji in coma’ from Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega is now a hilarious meme, thanks to Twitterati who can’t keep calm
‘Rani Mukerji in coma’ and ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding a box of sindoor’ are just some of them.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now