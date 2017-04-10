Trending News

These desi ‘Kids, Adults, Legends’ viral jokes have left Twitterati in splits

"Kids read Javed Akhtar's poetry; Adults read Gulzar; Legends read Roshesh Sarabhai"

April 10, 2017
In case you haven’t noticed it yet, then there is a hilarious joke pattern doing the rounds of social media of late. The memes, widely being shared and improvised upon, especially on Twitter, has a basic premise — Kids, Adults, Legends. The idea is to show how people, on the basis of their preferences and choices, are categorised as kids, adults and legends. For instance, “Kids say: She broke my heart; Adults say: Maine toh usse sachcha pyaar kiya na; Legends say: Sonam Gupta bewafa hai,” or “Kids say: Rajneeti bahut kharab cheez hai; Adults say: Sab paise kha rahe hai neta log; Legends say: Ye bik gayi hai gormint.”

Well, it only gets better! Sample some of the jokes doing the rounds here.

This is definitely not the first time that the Internet happened to come across something so random and make it into a viral joke format. It was only recently that a ‘Hiding from a serial killer’ series went viral on Twitter, leaving everybody in splits! Earlier, ‘Spoke to my ex after 10 years’ spread like wildfire on the micro-blogging site, resulting in memes, especially after a Twitter user Namrata Datta ‘stole’ the post and tweeted it.

Bollywood, too, has often become fodder for meme-makers on Twitter as the users, from time to time, go on an overdrive giving hilarious captions to Bollywood movie stills.

‘Rani Mukerji in coma’ and ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding a box of sindoor’ are just some of them.

