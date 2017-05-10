These ‘birth to death’ tweets to explain the ‘life’ are just too funny for words

What’s your birth to death meme? What’s your birth to death meme?

A little bit of wit, sarcasm and good sense of humour can take your graph on Twitter several notches up. Well, the social media networking platform is most known for its quirky jest, isn’t it? From politicians to celebrities and trolls, everyone is busy showing off their funny side! With so many memes, jokes and witticisms, a splurge of the top trends is all you need for entertainment these days.

In case you missed it, there is a hilarious joke pattern doing the rounds of social media these days. With a story line beginning to elaborate on the “life of a…” person or thing, it goes on to speak of what happens between its birth and death which always has a comical twist to it. For example, Life of a YouTuber: Birth; Please like share comment subscribe; Death! Or, Life of a tall guy: Birth; Upar mausam kaisa hai?; Death. Aren’t they simply hilarious?

Here are a few more jokes that will leave you in splits.

Life of a YouTuber:

Birth

Please like share comment subscribe

Death — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) May 5, 2017

Life of a tall guy: – Birth

– Upar mausam kaisa hai?

– Death — Mr.Banter (@AkshitBanta) April 30, 2017

@AkshitBanta Life of short guy Life.

Uthake le na kuch ni dikhra.

Death. — Ferine ❤ (@Dhoniolic7) April 30, 2017

Life of Gujarati

Birth

Fafda, kahara

Death — Kuber (@Kabira_speaks) April 30, 2017

Life Of People in Uttar Pradesh Birth Abe yeh BIJLI ⚡ kab ayegi ? Death#UP — Manohar Bishnoi (@iManoharBishnoi) April 30, 2017

@sonali_pinki Life of a Pakistan cricket fan 1. Birth

2. Those two sixes

3. Death — Mohd Arshil 🇮🇳 (@Imarshil) April 30, 2017

Life of an Indian Writer; Birth

Oh you want to be next Chetan Bhagat

Death — Teller of Tales (@The_Allegorist) April 30, 2017

Life of a bearded man:

-Birth.

-Jaanvar lag raha hai.

-Death. — Vishal (@V155HY) April 30, 2017

Life of Muslims Birth Tumlog sirf friday ko kyu nahate ho ? Death — Moneyश (@iMoneysh) April 30, 2017

Life of a guitarist:

1. Birth

2. Thoda baja ke toh dikhao

3. Death — Swikriti (@swik__) April 30, 2017

Life of *Newbie Tweeps* -Birth -RT kardo SIR -Death — Marathi_Manus 🚬 (@roshan13496) April 30, 2017

Life of HR professional

*Birth*

*Hire*

*Fire*

*Death* — Simplicity● (@SimplySimple_me) April 30, 2017

@everythingifb @AFallibleBEING Life a fashion illustrator

Birth

Sketch rejected

Death

:/ — Cozystylishmode (@anjali_shakti14) April 30, 2017

Life of a SBI employee : *Birth* *Lunch time ke baad aana* *Cheque ke peeche naam likhke do* *Death* — Dr. Holmes (@dr_insomnia89) April 30, 2017

Life of Mihir: 1. Birth 2. Death 3. Rebirth 4. Death 5. Repeat — Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) April 30, 2017

Life of a girl:

– Birth

– Mere pass kadpe nai hai

– Death — Aasawi Kashyap☆ (@beingaasawi) April 30, 2017

Life of a doctor *Birth* “Ye maine kya likha hai BC” *Death* — रोहित (@Const_Variable) April 30, 2017

Life of an Indian woman:

Birth.

Adjust bra strap so it doesn’t show.

Death. — Villainiya (@DushtaStree) April 30, 2017

But, that’s not all. Scenes from popular Bollywood movies are now being turned into hilarious memes. From ‘Rani Mukerji in coma’ to ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding a box of sindoor’ and from ‘Salman Khan’s Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai… dance scene‘ to ‘a scene from Baahubali 2‘ — Twitter is flooded with meme makers who can turn anything interesting into a rib-tickling situational joke.

