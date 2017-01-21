Then one night he did not return: This woman’s story is a painful reminder of valuing your partner before they leave you forever

Momena Begum (Source: GMB Akash) Momena Begum (Source: GMB Akash)

Life can be unpredictable and after the opportunity is lost, it’s heartbreaking to mourn the loss. A story that’s gone viral on social media is a reminder that one must value relationships before you lose them.

A Facebook post shared by photographer GMB Akash narrates the story of Momena Begum who never cared about her husband and always bickered because of the acute poverty they were living under. One unfortunate night, her husband didn’t come back. She claims he died but nobody found his body. Now, she wishes she could a few happy moments with her.

Begum says he loved the colour orange but she didn’t so when he got her a saree, she burnt it. The reason of her contempt was poverty, there were days when they didn’thave anything to eat but the husband never payed heed to it. He loved her and thier children, would sing for them and love them with all their heart but wouldn’t earn money for the family.

“I thought my man will continue to make fun for me throughout my whole life, there was no need to pay attention to him, and there was no hurry to know what he had to tell me,” she was quoted as saying.

But one night, he didn’t come back home. He met with an accident. She says everyone on his boat survived except him. “I keep some warm rice every night, in a hope that someone will knock on my door, will beg me to open it, will promise me not to be late again, will tell me that he can never leave us at any cost,” she says.

My husband never let me to wear the color white. His favorite color was orange. I never liked that color. I misbehaved with him all the time. Because I was tired, I was very tired of fighting poverty alone. One day, he brought an orange color saree for me, that day we didn’t had any food at home, I took the saree from his hand and set it on fire. He grabbed it and tried saving it from the flames but it was already burnt. But I did not know then that he bought the saree with the money he received from performing in a festival.I never showed interest in his anything. He never received my support.

My husband loved to sing, he learned to play the violin on his own. I spent my days in terrible poverty, hunger and helplessness. He never paid any attention to any of these things. He was always happy and sang songs all the time. My children loved their father madly, for them he was a magic. Sometimes he used to sing song for me and I turned him off by showing my angry face. I thought my man will continue to make fun for me throughout my whole life, there was no need to pay attention to him, and there was no hurry to know what he had to tell me.

He never brought a single penny after participating in any event. One day, he sat down to eat after returning from a function. When I asked him about the money, he said, he sang for satisfaction and not for money. I took away his plate and threw it outside immediately. I was always stayed that mad. Sometimes I lost my mind and asked him to leave the house, asked him to leave us. He never got angry with me, he laughed or sang a song and would reluctantly say, ‘I have nowhere to go, I cannot live without you all.’ Most of the time, I cried at night by thinking what I would do to survive. And my husband spent his nights cuddling our children. He never complained, he was never tired.

Then one night he did not return, his boat had an accident. That night, everyone survived except him. No one found his body. Till then, I never wear white saree, every night I bring out his violin and place it on the bed where he used to sleep beside our children. I keep some warm rice every night, in a hope that someone will knock on my door, will beg me to open it, will promise me not to be late again, will tell me that he can never leave us at any cost.

