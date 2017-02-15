The truth behind the Rs 2000-note car viral pic, and the ‘lover who was arrested’

For the sake of cash/car/love… let’s get some clarity on this! (Source: Facebook) For the sake of cash/car/love… let’s get some clarity on this! (Source: Facebook)

Amid stories of love and heartbreak and singlehood and emotional rights that dominated social media timelines and online media headlines, there was one picture that had many intrigued. And why would it not, it had all the elements that would make a scintillating story – Valentine’s Day, love, a mad lover who’d do anything, demonetisation, crime and even the cops.

Circulated widely across the social media space, the a Mumbai-based man decorated a car with Rs 2,000 notes to impress his lady love on Valentine’s Day. But as soon as he took this fantastical car on the road, the Mumbai Police nabbed the man, detaining him and his car. Most media reports attribute the origin of the story to an article by a Hindi daily.

One could be tempted to applaud the daredevilry of this man, whose identity could, of course, not be divulged, except that all this never really happened. After generating much interest, intrigue and outrage online, it turns out the viral image of the car covered in the new currency was taken from a promotional event of a car rental company, ZoomCar, which was running a campaign called #CashLove.

Late Tuesday evening, the company posted a clarification of sorts on its Facebook page, “We went around the town and sprung a surprise with our #CashLove by telling people they could save 70% on a new car’s EMIs. And we had some surprises too! #ZAP #Save70%onEMIS”. This was accompanied with screenshots of the various headlines that had been dominating the social media space.

See the post here.



Oh well, apparently Indian lovers haven’t managed to go all that adventurous for their lady loves just yet. Case closed.

