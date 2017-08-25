‘Time for selfies’ – RBI introduced Rs 200 note and Twitterati went crazy

Yes, the new Rs 200 notes are here, finally. (Source: File Photo) Yes, the new Rs 200 notes are here, finally. (Source: File Photo)

Putting to rest all the rumours around issuing a new denomination note, the Central government confirmed on Wednesday, August 23 that a new Rs 200 will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. Starting from August 25, the new denomination notes, orange-saffron in colour, will be available in ATMs and banks. “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 24 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and on the recommendations of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India, the Central Government hereby specifies the denomination of bank notes of the value of two hundred rupees,” an official government notification said.

Meanwhile, discussion and excitement around the new note has intensified on social media. From people who are confused about the colour of the notes to those who had some hilarious suggestions to the Centre and the RBI now, it has a joke-fest up there on the Internet, especially on the micro-blogging site.

Check out some of the reactions here.

toh fir yeh kya tha ?? pic.twitter.com/c3XF3TuyjJ — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 24, 2017

Girls: Modiji neon color ka banao nah — मैसेंजर आँफ गौड (@ChomuChikna) August 24, 2017

Me:bhai saab ake 200 ka note dena

Shopkeeper:konse color me pic.twitter.com/N6IoIPtHUF — Vinod (@Confused0_) August 25, 2017

Kudos to Indian Education Ministry: more ways to calculate change with new Rs 200 note. Maths➕➕!#nocontexttrendingrt — karan (@buldilox) August 25, 2017

Before and after makeup pic.twitter.com/Rxcd9sV6j7 — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) August 24, 2017

I often miscount Rs. 2000 note as Rs. 1000 note. Now Rs. 200 note is here to screw me more often. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 23, 2017

There is an in-built power bank in new Rs 200 note, you could charge mobiles, robots and trains with it. @SwetaSinghAT plz spread the word — Narendra Modi (@Troll_Modi) August 24, 2017

Bring on the Rs.200 note selfies. — TEJ (@advantej_) August 25, 2017

Brace yourself for selfies with Rs. 200 rupee notes! — Saumil Vasa (@SaumilVasa1) August 24, 2017

Starting tomorrow, we will get to see a lot of selfies with Rs. #200 note — majid (@mjkhanz) August 24, 2017

#200RupeeNote Dear RBI ! Please launch

Rs 9 & Rs 99 notes. I am fed up eating Eclairs ! Honestly yours,

— Citizen of India. — Arvind Somani (@arvindlsomani) August 25, 2017

Along with the rumours, since there were Rs 200 notes of colour purple also floating on the Internet, a lot of people were evidently confused after the new note was introduced. And others seemed to be preparing themselves for the obvious – the endless number of selfies with Rs 200 notes that the Internet will be flooded with.

What is your opinion about the latest denomination? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

