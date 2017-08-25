Only in Express

‘Time for selfies’ – RBI introduced Rs 200 note and Twitterati went crazy

From people who are confused about the colour of the new Rs 200 denomination notes to those who had some hilarious suggestions to the Centre and the RBI now, it has a joke-fest up there on the Internet, especially on the micro-blogging site.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 25, 2017 11:15 am
rs 200, rs 200 trending rs 200 new note, rs 200 note, rs 200 latest updates, rs 200 latest news, rs 200 latest updates, rs 200 selfies, rs 200 funny twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Yes, the new Rs 200 notes are here, finally. (Source: File Photo)
Top News

Putting to rest all the rumours around issuing a new denomination note, the Central government confirmed on Wednesday, August 23 that a new Rs 200 will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. Starting from August 25, the new denomination notes, orange-saffron in colour, will be available in ATMs and banks. “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 24 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and on the recommendations of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India, the Central Government hereby specifies the denomination of bank notes of the value of two hundred rupees,” an official government notification said.

Meanwhile, discussion and excitement around the new note has intensified on social media. From people who are confused about the colour of the notes to those who had some hilarious suggestions to the Centre and the RBI now, it has a joke-fest up there on the Internet, especially on the micro-blogging site.

Check out some of the reactions here.

Along with the rumours, since there were Rs 200 notes of colour purple also floating on the Internet, a lot of people were evidently confused after the new note was introduced. And others seemed to be preparing themselves for the obvious – the endless number of selfies with Rs 200 notes that the Internet will be flooded with.

What is your opinion about the latest denomination? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 25: Latest News