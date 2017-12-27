The most hilarious tweets of 2017 that made a splash on the Internet

In case you are already feeling the end-of-the-year blues and can use a good laugh, then, here you go — here’s what made us laugh all through 2017. (Source: Pranav Sapra/Twitter) In case you are already feeling the end-of-the-year blues and can use a good laugh, then, here you go — here’s what made us laugh all through 2017. (Source: Pranav Sapra/Twitter)

With 2017 coming to an end, it is only fitting to look back at the year that went by. While the highlight of the year is undoubtedly, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s more-than-perfect wedding, a quick look through the Internet would show how there were other things that mattered too. And a lot of people, especially those on the Internet, made it a point to talk about it — either on a lighter vein or laced with tonnes of sarcasm. From Priyanka Chopra’s epic Met Gala dress, #Virushka, #Padmavati, Taimur Ali Khan to #Aadhaar, social media users went no-holds-barred this time too as they went to town leaving us in splits with their commentary on everything under the sun. And just in case you are already feeling the end-of-the-year blues and can use a good laugh, then, here you go — some of the most hilarious tweets of 2017.

Ed Sheeran with Farah Khan (2017) pic.twitter.com/VVBC45EYFb — Sarath Nair (@xterminux) November 22, 2017

*At hospital* Kareena Kapoor : kaun hai yeh jisne dobara mud ke mujhe nahin dekha Nurse : cervical spondylosis hai usey, dekh hi nahin sakta woh — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 3, 2017

No condom ad on TV from 6am to 10pm because kids watch TV at that time If your kid watches so much TV maybe you needed that condom in the 1st place — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) December 12, 2017

Will I be able to eat this if I’ve never tried Beginner Dahi? pic.twitter.com/PeH3jeff5K — izzy (@abcdefu) March 21, 2017

How we (Indians) describe beautiful places of our country. “Wahan jao, lagega hi nahi ki India me ho” — Sash (@sashbv) June 6, 2017

*Anoop Soni gets kidnapped in a car* Anoop Soni – “Surakshit rahein , satark rahein.”

Kidnappers – “Bhai kidnap tu hua h.” — Nikhil Rathaurford™ (@ni_khikhikhi_l) December 7, 2017

When you open a #Kurkure packet and the air inside lifts you Up… pic.twitter.com/mfaUan4pTI — Amar (@theUnfading) November 21, 2017

Boyfriend: Goodnight. Girlfriend: Only goodnight? Aren’t you forgetting something? Boyfriend: Oh. Dear Customer, as per Govt. directive, it’s mandatory to link your Aadhaar to all your bank A/cs before 31-Dec’17. — Anurag Verma (@kitAnurag) November 28, 2017

Friend, vacationing in Prague: “Dude what’s up, where are you these days” Me, sitting at my work desk: pic.twitter.com/gS4tp2rflY — Akshar (@AksharPathak) September 7, 2017

If Monday morning had a face. pic.twitter.com/JByOMS3Ldy — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 5, 2017

This is the 3rd time I’m removing malai from my chai and it’s getting out of hand now. pic.twitter.com/kdeVf151Fj — 🚨 (@pranavsapra) May 2, 2017

Mujhe john abhraham ka call aaya tha john ko kolkatta mae kisiney lock kardiya hai kolkatta ka address salman khan ko pata hai usey nikalo — Siddharth rajput (@Siddhar90443544) October 9, 2017

Kuldeep is here any problem? — Kuldeep Meena (@Kuldeep44797386) November 16, 2017

Rajinikanth gives birthday bumps to others on his birthday. #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 12, 2017

Me to my boss during my appraisal pic.twitter.com/mmqF5JJrLZ — Unfair & Lowly (@UnfairAndLowly) November 14, 2017

