Best of 2017

The most hilarious tweets of 2017 that made a splash on the Internet

From #Virushka to #Padmavati to #Aadhaar, social media users had no holds barred this time too, as they went to town leaving people in splits with their commentary. In case you are already feeling the end-of-the-year blues and can use a good laugh, then, here you go — some of the most hilarious tweets of 2017.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 27, 2017 10:09 pm
best jokes of 2017, funniest tweets of 2017, funniest jokes of 2017, best jokes on indian twitter, best indian jokes, best jokes on Twitter, funniest 2017 jokes, indian express, indian express news In case you are already feeling the end-of-the-year blues and can use a good laugh, then, here you go — here’s what made us laugh all through 2017. (Source: Pranav Sapra/Twitter)
Related News

With 2017 coming to an end, it is only fitting to look back at the year that went by. While the highlight of the year is undoubtedly, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s more-than-perfect wedding, a quick look through the Internet would show how there were other things that mattered too. And a lot of people, especially those on the Internet, made it a point to talk about it — either on a lighter vein or laced with tonnes of sarcasm. From Priyanka Chopra’s epic Met Gala dress, #Virushka, #Padmavati, Taimur Ali Khan to #Aadhaar, social media users went no-holds-barred this time too as they went to town leaving us in splits with their commentary on everything under the sun. And just in case you are already feeling the end-of-the-year blues and can use a good laugh, then, here you go — some of the most hilarious tweets of 2017.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 27: Latest News