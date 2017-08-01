The ‘Ludhiana Sulabh toilet receipt with GST charges’ going viral is FAKE

(Source: File Photo, representational image; Sanjiv Bhatt/Twitter) (Source: File Photo, representational image; Sanjiv Bhatt/Twitter)

Well after a month of its declaration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, GST (Good and Services Tax) continues to make headlines. But this time, it is for a completely bizarre reason. Adding to the current trend of fake news and cooked-up WhatsApp forwards, a photo of a bill showing a Sulabh International toilet outlet in Punjab charging Re1 GST has gone viral. While it took no time for people to outrage against how the GST implementation has even made relieving themselves during emergencies an expensive affair, the truth however is, IT’S FAKE.

Many, including ex-IPS officer from Gujarat Sanjiv Bhatt, shared a picture of the bill on social media, which was apparently from a centre at a Ludhiana bus stand. But according to AK Singh, Controller of Sulabh International Social Service Organisation in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, they don’t even have a centre at the said bus stand in Ludhiana.

Thanks to how fake news spread like wildfire, here are some of the reactions the bill generated on social media.

Another first for Modi: पंजाब में रोडवेज बस स्टैंड पर सुलभ शौचालय की रसीद है ये 5 रुपये शौच करने का चार्ज और एक रुपया जी ऐस टी कुल 6 रुपये । pic.twitter.com/CKwsnqtqKr — Sanjiv Bhatt (IPS) (@sanjivbhatt) July 29, 2017

#GSTForNewIndia

Charge to use Toilet by 1 person 5/-

GST 1/-

Total 6/-

slip is issued by Sulabh Shauchalaya situated at Bus Stand Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/lIgstKmNCB — Sayyar Mir (@SayyarMir) July 18, 2017

Feeling very patriotic today, went to Sulabh Sauchalaya and paid Rs 1/- to Modi as GST.

Vikas mein mera ‘yog’dan — Swati Joshi (@SWATI_V_JOSHI) July 31, 2017

Now we are paying GST for Sulabh also great . pic.twitter.com/XRPpuz7sUg — Sukhdev Singh (@SinghSukhdev66) July 31, 2017

Talking to indianexpress.com, Singh was of the opinion that either the bill could be fake or must have come from a centre that has borrowed the name ‘Sulabh’. “Since we are a social organisation, we haven’t patented the name. I have seen many toilets in Himachal also which has Sulabh written on them, when they aren’t a part of our organisation at all,” he said.

Ludhiana bus stand manager Gursewak Rajpal also agreed with Singh and said it’s fake. “There are no Sulabh toilets at the Ludhiana bus stand. We have our own toilets where urinals are free to use and 50 paise is charged for using the toilet,” he told The Indian Express.

